I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code

They feel like joggers but look like slacks.

Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on October 4, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Universal Standard Pants Review
Photo:

Universal Threads/ InStyle

Wearing jeans has always felt like a hassle for me, but now pulling on denim has become especially cumbersome after working from home for over two years. Of course, I have my go-to comfy, stretchy pairs, but sometimes I just wish I could wear joggers 24/7 and get away with it. Unfortunately, joggers just don’t make for put-together outfits — until I found a pair of pants that feel like joggers, but look like slacks.

It was love at first try-on with Universal Standard’s All Day Pull-On Cigarette Pants. Made from a twill-like recycled polyester and rayon fabric blend, the pants have a tailored fit, stretchy elastic waistband, and two functional front pockets. They have a nice weight to them — they’re definitely flowy and breathable, but will keep me warm as the temperatures drop. The inseam hits just past the ankle for me (I’m just under 5-foot-5-inches), but the hem actually looks good rolled up for a shorter fit. Since they have a pull-on waistband, I love that I can adjust them to be as high-waisted as I’d like, too. The pants are available in a dark green and black in sizes 00 to 40.

At $168, these staple pants are definitely a high-quality wardrobe investment that you’ll wear time and time again. But thanks to an exclusive InStyle offer, you can save 20 percent on the pants for a limited time with the code INSTYLE20 at checkout.

All Day Pull On Cigarette Pants

Universal Standard

Shop now: $134 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $168); universalstandard.com

Universal Standard is known for its stylish basics that are available in a wide range of inclusive sizes. Its sizing chart looks different from traditional ones, reflecting “the true bell curve of the average person in the United States,” per the brand, so a size 6 to 8 is considered a 2XS, while a size 18 to 20 is a medium. I’m convinced its generous sizing is why the Cigarette Pants work so well for me compared to similar styles from other brands that aren’t as flattering.

While I opted for the green for a fun splash of color, I’m absolutely planning on getting the pants in black, too. They’re so versatile, they can be thrown on while running errands or traveling, and even from the office to date night. Convinced you need the All Day Pull-On Cigarette Pants in your life? Shop them for 20 percent off using our exclusive code while you can.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

