Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits

The capsule collection celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Virgin Suicides.

Published on February 24, 2023
Attention Indie girls (and guys) everywhere: mark your calendars for Mar. 6. Japanese retailer Uniqlo announced that it's teaming up with cult-favorite filmmaker Sofia Coppola for a special collection of T-shirts to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark film, The Virgin Suicides. However, movie buffs and Marie Antoinette stans will have plenty to celebrate, too, thanks to the other designs that are set to be on offer. 

Variety reports that the collection will span five T-shirts and one tote bag. Each piece will include a film still, images from the iconic advertising that accompanied each release, or unforgettable lines from Coppola's films. The new collection will include images from SomewhereLost in TranslationThe Virgin Suicides, and The Bling Ring in addition to Marie Antoinette.

The Marie Antoinette tee features Kirsten Dunst's famous line, “It’s not too much, is it?” while the Somewhere design depicts L.A.'s legendary Château Marmont and Jonny’s line “I’m sorry, what was the question?” The drop will be available on Uniqlo's website. Past collaborations have included Uniqlo teaming with Jean-Michel Basquiat and manga and anime classics like Pokémon, Sailor Moon, and One Piece.

“I am so happy to have this project celebrating my work and hope people will enjoy the t-shirts as a token of the films that are so much a part of my life,” Coppola said in a statement. “They are a great reminder of the collaborators I worked with and the creative experience we shared. I like to wear t-shirts of artists and musicians who I love, and in the same way wish for them to mean something to someone who likes my work. I always like how a T-shirt can connect you to other people who like the same thing you do.”

Coppola’s next project is with A24. Titled Priscilla, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It will star Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi and begins production this fall.

