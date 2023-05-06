The Most Unexpected Royal Moments at King Charles's Coronation

Read on for everything you might have missed at King Charles's coronation .

Of course, there were some unexpected happenings, too, at Westminster Abbey today. From Katy Perry's search for her seat to Kate Middleton's lack of a tiara , the unpredictable moments are what keep us coming back to live events with the royals.

King Charles III’s coronation is finally here, and with it, all the traditional outfits, candid moments, and royal pageantry we'd expect from the British monarchy. On Saturday, May 6, King Charles III was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camila, marking the first coronation since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953, almost 70 years ago.

01 of 08 Kate Middleton Skips the Tiara Though it may look like a tiara to the untrained eye, the Princess of Wales actually went for an ornate flower headpiece for coronation day — she even twinned with Princess Charlotte, who wore a similar, smaller version for a cute mother-daughter matching moment. The headpiece, courtesy of Jess Collet x Alexander McQueen, showcased woven leaves and flowers created from silver bullion, crystal, and embroidery.



02 of 08 Prince Harry Sat Three Rows Behind Will and Kate Getty Images The Duke of Sussex sat three rows behind the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — for the coronation ceremony. Prince Harry arrived with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, earlier that day. Notably, his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet, stayed home in California and will celebrate Archie's 4th birthday this weekend.

03 of 08 Katy Perry Becomes an Unlikely Meme Getty Images Katy Perry, who will headline the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, arrived at the coronation with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful — and became the coronation's most unlikely meme in the process. A short clip of her arrival, which has since gone viral, shows the "Firework" singer wandering around to find her seat in a relatable awkward moment. We've all been there.

04 of 08 Prince Louis Debuts a Cute New Take on the Royal Wave Getty Images Prince Louis always manages to bring the cute, and the coronation was no exception. Besides making funny faces during the ceremony (can you blame him?), he also debuted an adorable new take on the royal wave beside his sister Princess Charlotte on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. The royal kids truly never disappoint.

05 of 08 Charlotte Leads Her Little Brother Down the Aisle Getty Images Princess Charlotte had her big sister moment at the event when she adorably held hands with Prince Louis, guiding him through the Wales family's coronation arrival. While sisterly love isn't exactly unexpected, it's the sort of candid royal moment we all tune in for.

06 of 08 Jill Biden Brings her Granddaughter as Her Coronation Date Marking the first time a First Lady has ever attended a coronation, Jill Biden represented the White House at King Charles's crowning on Saturday, wearing a stunning blue suit set by Ralph Lauren. Her date, however, was not her husband, President Joe Biden, as the U.S. president does not traditionally attend. Instead, she brought her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore a buttercup-yellow gown by Markarian.

07 of 08 Prince Harry Is a No-Show for the Royal Balcony Photo Prince Harry arrived at the coronation without his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and two children as expected on Saturday. But, skipping an appearance on the palace balcony was an unexpected move as part of the British royal family. His attendance at the coronation marks the first time he's seen the family since his bombshell book, Spare, was published earlier this year in January. Relations between the royal family have been reportedly strained since its release, and we can only speculate that may have played into Harry's chilly reception at the coronation.

