Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok

Here's how to do it.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 02:13PM
Underpainting Is the Hailey Bieber-Approved Contour Technique Taking Over TikTok
Photo:

Getty Images

Foundation, bronzer, blush, contour — there are so many ways to sculpt and shape your face with makeup that approaching a blank canvas can sometimes feel overwhelming. And products aside, there are infinite techniques to help you achieve the perfect smoky eye, lip look, and contour. (Take sunburn blush, for example.)

Contouring is one of the trickiest techniques to master. For starters, you need to know exactly where to place your product, which differs from face to face depending on your unique face shape and structure. Then, you need the right products for your skin type and an understanding of how to blend them. Even then, it can still be tricky to achieve a natural-looking contour. However, we may have discovered the secret to unlocking a Hollywood-worthy sculpt.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips recently shared the contour technique she uses on Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, and it's surprisingly easy to copy. Instead of applying contour on top of her complexion products (think: foundation or skin tint), she applies them underneath. Below, discover exactly what this technique — also known as underpainting — entails.

What is underpainting?

While the technique is having its moment right now, makeup artist Judi Gabbay says it can be traced back to Kevyn Aucoin's artistry in the '90s. But, as with all things glam, the original source is unknown.

The technique, which involves applying the contour underneath your foundation, can help achieve a more natural finish. "The desired result is to have color imbued into the skin, to feel like it’s a part of the skin and not applied on top," says Tayaba Jaffri, Laura Mercier's Global Beauty Director. "The focus though is more on the result, which is a natural-looking color on the skin. Whether it's blush color, contour color, or even bronzer, it looks like it’s coming from within." 

How to underpaint:

For starters, bareMinerals Global Makeup Artist, Carly Giglio, says that underpainting requires cream or liquid formulas to achieve a natural effect.

  1. Prep the skin. Apply your moisturizer and makeup primer as you typically would before makeup application.
  2. Apply contour, highlighter, and/or blush. Since underpainting can be done with any of your complexion products, there's no need to buy out and buy new cream formulas. Just use the ones you typically would when creating a sculpted face. Giglio says to start with a highlighter, as it'll bring out your natural contour, and then follow up with contour and/or blush. "Contour to areas where you want to shade or create depth – the hollows of the cheekbones, down the sides of the nose, the temples," she explains. Pro tip: Giglio says to blend upward and inward to give a lifting effect.
  3. Apply your complexion product. Once your underpainted products have dried down, continue with a lightweight foundation, BB cream, or tinted moisturizer — just avoid a full-coverage formula. You want your products to show through. (Jaffri recommends any of Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizers, which stars such as Meghan Markle are big fans of.) "The key is to stipple the foundation on, as opposed to swiping or dragging, so as not to move the work you’ve done underneath," adds Gabbay. 
  4. Seal it in. To keep your look intact all day, finish by spritzing on a setting spray or dabbing a bit of setting powder over the look.
Related Articles
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand â and Itâs Bound to Sell Out
Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out
This Skincare-Packed Concealer Eliminates My Dark Circles Instantly â and It's Only $9
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
Hailey Bieber tiny leather shorts Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Shorts Are So Tiny That They Look Like Underwear
Meredith Duxbury Mom Foundation
Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use
I'm a Beauty Editor with Too Many Products to Ever Finish Any But I Used Up Every Last Drop of this $13 Lip Gloss
I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tries Hundreds of Products a Month, and I Used Every Last Drop of This $13 Lip Gloss
Iris and Romeo Multi Balm Review
This Skincare-Infused Multi-Stick Gets Me Out the Door in 5 Minutes Flat
You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
French Pharmacy Primer Review
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
Kosas Skin Enhancer Review
The Latest Launch From This Hailey Bieber-Used Brand Is Equal Parts Skincare, Highlighter, and Primer
Best Contour Brushes of 2023
The 8 Best Contour Brushes of 2023 That Will Flawlessly Sculpt Your Features
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on the No Pants Trend
Rapidlash
Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum
Shoppers Are Using This $5 Multi-Stick on Their Cheeks, Eyelids, and Lips
Amazon Shoppers Say This $5 Multi-Stick Replaces Blush, Eyeshadow, and Lip Tint
Emma Roberts Claims This Editor-Loved Brand Makes âThe Perfectâ Mascara
Emma Roberts Claims This Editor-Loved Brand Makes “the Perfect” Mascara
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023