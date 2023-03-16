Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece

They have nearly 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Published on March 16, 2023

Under Armour Underwear Lead
Sometimes, finding the right pair of underwear for the gym is harder than the actual workout. I love getting active, but nothing depletes my motivation quicker than an uncomfortable, restricting outfit. And when it comes to form-fitting fitness looks, it feels like the only undergarment option is a thong, which is almost guaranteed to cause discomfort before my warmup is even over. But, thanks to Under Armour’s Pure Stretch Hipster briefs, which are on sale for just $7 apiece, my journey to find the best workout underwear is officially over. 

The best-selling activewear briefs are fit for “running, doing HIIT, biking, hiking, and other sports,” according to shoppers. Constructed from soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking nylon, the underwear have laser-cut edges that make them practically invisible under workout clothes. The briefs also have a full-coverage, hipster-style fit, so you don’t have to worry about them riding up or falling down during wear. A three-pack of underwear is on sale for $20 at Amazon and comes in 30 color combinations and sizes XS through XL. 

Under Armour Womenâs Pure Stretch Hipster 3 Pack

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

With nearly 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Under Armour active underwear is clearly a customer-favorite. One shopper said the briefs “fit like a second layer of skin,” while another said the pairs have such a “barely there” feel that they “hardly remember that [they’re] wearing them.” A different reviewer said the underwear is “the perfect, comfortable alternative to thongs.” 

Not only do the Under Armour pairs feel like you’re going commando, but they look that way, too. A customer, who frequently wears yoga pants, said the underwear is “invisible” and they’re “replacing most of [their] underwear with [it].” Another shopper agreed, saying the “super soft” briefs “leave no panty line,” and a different reviewer said they “wear [the underwear] to the gym with thin leggings, and they don’t show through.”

Shop the best-selling, “gym-approved” underwear on sale at Amazon, below, for just $7 apiece. I know I’ll be adding a few pairs to my collection. 

Under Armour Womenâs Pure Stretch Hipster 3 Pack

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

