Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece

Sometimes, finding the right pair of underwear for the gym is harder than the actual workout. I love getting active, but nothing depletes my motivation quicker than an uncomfortable, restricting outfit. And when it comes to form-fitting fitness looks, it feels like the only undergarment option is a thong, which is almost guaranteed to cause discomfort before my warmup is even over. But, thanks to Under Armour’s Pure Stretch Hipster briefs, which are on sale for just $7 apiece, my journey to find the best workout underwear is officially over.

The best-selling activewear briefs are fit for “running, doing HIIT, biking, hiking, and other sports,” according to shoppers. Constructed from soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking nylon, the underwear have laser-cut edges that make them practically invisible under workout clothes. The briefs also have a full-coverage, hipster-style fit, so you don’t have to worry about them riding up or falling down during wear. A three-pack of underwear is on sale for $20 at Amazon and comes in 30 color combinations and sizes XS through XL.

With nearly 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Under Armour active underwear is clearly a customer-favorite. One shopper said the briefs “fit like a second layer of skin,” while another said the pairs have such a “barely there” feel that they “hardly remember that [they’re] wearing them.” A different reviewer said the underwear is “the perfect, comfortable alternative to thongs.”

Not only do the Under Armour pairs feel like you’re going commando, but they look that way, too. A customer, who frequently wears yoga pants, said the underwear is “invisible” and they’re “replacing most of [their] underwear with [it].” Another shopper agreed, saying the “super soft” briefs “leave no panty line,” and a different reviewer said they “wear [the underwear] to the gym with thin leggings, and they don’t show through.”

Shop the best-selling, “gym-approved” underwear on sale at Amazon, below, for just $7 apiece. I know I’ll be adding a few pairs to my collection.

