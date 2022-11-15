These Barely-There Leggings Keep Me So Warm During the Winter — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon

They trap heat, wick away moisture, and look good all at the same time.

Published on November 15, 2022 @ 02:00PM

Black Friday Under Armour Leggings
Winter isn’t coming — in some places, it’s unfortunately already here. The temperature drop usually means switching over everything, from your skincare routine to your jacket, but something you may not have thought about winterizing? Your leggings. 

As the weather starts reaching 30-degrees and below, those lightweight leggings you usually rock for Pilates or marathon training (or, that some of us wear daily to sit at our desks) might not cut it anymore where you live. That’s where Under Armour’s HeatGear Armour High-Waisted Leggings come in, one of my all-time favorite athletic leggings for the season. 

First and foremost, they’re super warm. I’m talking skiing-warm and walking-20-city-blocks-in-January-warm. They will have you forgetting it’s freezing outside quickly thanks to its patented fabric; the leggings somehow trap heat but wick away moisture, and they dry quickly. So if you plan on running outside in them, it’s no sweat (ha!). The leggings are intended as a base layer, which means you can put sweatpants or any other sort of clothing on top of it, including ski clothes. However, I — along with many reviewers — prefer to wear them as is. Right now, you can grab them for 50 percent off during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The second thing I love about them is the construction. Made from a four-way stretch fabric, there is compression, but it’s light. I can move quickly in them, whether running to my car or running a 5K. They have a high-rise waist that keeps me tucked in without feeling constricted, a flat-seam construction, and the sheen on them is so nice I often wear my black pair out as a fashion statement with fancy sneakers and an oversized cardigan. 

With over 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, it seems I’m not the only one who is singing the praises of these equally practical and stylish leggings. Reviewers are feeling my vibe, with one saying the leggings are “not see-through” and are “super comfy.”  Another said that they are “easy to move in despite the compression,” and a shopper’s husband even admitted ordering them after trying his wife’s pair on and “found out they work great” for men, too.

The leggings come in nine colors, including black, bright purple, and gray, and are machine-washable as well. If you’re looking for a pair of winter leggings that will put in the work, Under Armour’s HeatGear Armour High-Waisted Leggings might be your best bet — especially at just $25 right now.

