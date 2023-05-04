Nurses and Distance Runners Are "Amazed" by These Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon

Nurses can even work 12-hour shifts in the comfortable, durable shoes that start at $41.

Published on May 4, 2023

Shoppers Run 10+ Miles and Nurses Work 12-Hour Shifts In Amazonâs Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 46% Off (Update-1)
I’m all for experimenting with impractical fashion choices, especially when it comes to shoes — sky high heels, platform boots, strappy sandals, you name it. And while I’ll never stop taking part in fun footwear trends, I can admit there’s only one pair I know I can always count on. My old reliables. My wardrobe mainstays. My comfortable running sneakers. Once a fashion faux pas, the supportive shoe choice is now available in a wide selection of stylish options, and the latest pair I’m eyeing is the best-selling Under Armour Charged Assert 9 sneakers, which are up to 45 percent off at Amazon. 

The customer-loved sneakers are lightweight, supportive, and durable, whether you’re wearing them for high intensity workouts or everyday errands. They have a breathable, mesh body to keep your feet cool, along with a cushioned, shock-absorbing foam midsole. And, the shoe’s solid rubber outsole provides added support and traction, while its ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) liner is soft and sock-like for comfort with each step. The Charged Assert 9 sneakers are available in 48 colorways, with select styles starting at just $41. 

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $75); amazon.com

With over 34,000 five-star ratings, the sneakers are among Amazon’s top five best-selling athletic shoes. And, after reading the pair’s rave reviews, it’s clear why. A nurse who works 12-hour shifts on their feet described the shoes as “very comfortable,” since they “provide enough support for [their] arches,” and they’re even “sleek enough for everyday wear.” A different nurse added that the Under Armour sneakers are their “go-to work shoes,” and their “feet never hurt after shifts.” 

Not only is the best-selling pair nurse-approved, but athletes swear by the shoes, too. One shopper said they’re “amazed at the comfort, support, and durability” of the sneakers “through any weather,” adding that they’ve worn them to run “10 miles per day for the past month,” and their feet “still feel good with no blisters or irritation.” And, another person who runs “four miles daily” said their pair is “still in good condition” after a year and a half. 

Be sure to snag the Under Armour Charged Assert 9 sneakers while they’re up to 45 percent off at Amazon, and browse through more versions of the best-selling shoe, below. 

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $60 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $49 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $70); amazon.com

