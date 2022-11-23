Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds

With Thanksgiving just one day away, we’re nearing the end of the early Black Friday deals. For the last few weeks, Amazon has dished out incredible sitewide discounts on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor. And for our final hurrah before the holidays begin, we rounded up the retailer’s 30 best under-$50 deals.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of comfy leggings, a hydrating moisturizer for the dry months ahead, or a cozy throw blanket to keep you warm, you’ll find it with an affordable price tag. Keep scrolling through to check out the best under-$50 Amazon deals to take advantage of before the Black Friday madness begins.

Shop Under-$50 Fashion Deals:

In the fashion section, you’ll find discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories from popular brands. A pair of Hanes joggers is on sale for just $12, which is 68 percent off the original price. Wear the comfy pants with this Michael Stars tee that’s on sale for $44 and a pair of Dearfoams slippers for $31 for the ultimate cozy-cute look. And when you venture outside, swap the moccasins for these platform Superga sneakers that are going for an impressive 58 percent off. Plus, this leather wallet from The Sak is on sale for $45, and it would make a great holiday gift for anyone on your list.

Shop Under-$50 Beauty Deals:

To no surprise, skincare, makeup, and haircare products are all majorly discounted ahead of Black Friday. If your skin is feeling extra dry these days, add the $12 Bliss Body Butter to your daily routine. There are also a few acne-fighting products on sale, including the Dots for Spots pimple patches and Mario Badescu’s drying lotion. For holiday makeup looks, allow us to suggest the Haus Laboratories liquid eyeshadow that’s on sale for $9 if you’re looking to add some extra shimmer and shine. To keep your hair in tip-top shape this season, grab Amazon’s best-selling hair growth shampoo and conditioner set to your cart.

Shop Under-$50 Home Deals:

After you’ve taken care of your closet and your beauty arsenal, it’s time to upgrade your home. An “extremely soft” throw blanket, as one shopper put it, is on sale for $10, and you can combine it with this $17 Yankee Candle pick for the ideal cozy gift. For some holiday fun with your family and friends, add the Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker, which includes a flameless heater and two roasting forks, to your cart. And to give your home a style refresh, grab this chic rattan lamp for $45 and this geometric wall mirror for $43. Especially with winter hibernation upon us, it’s the perfect time to make your space feel a little more homey.

Check out more under-$50 early Black Friday Deals at Amazon, below.

