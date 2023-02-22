These Under-$25, Spring-Ready Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon's Top New Releases Chart

It may be hard to believe, but spring is right around the corner. It’s time to swap out your fuzzy, teddy coats for bright-colored cardigans and winter boots for sling-back heels. But the easiest way to transition any cold-weather wardrobe into one that’s perfect for warm-weather is by adding a few spring blouses to the mix. Thankfully, Amazon’s Hot New Releases storefront has a plethora of options to choose from — and I found a ton under $25.

Under-$25 Spring-Ready Tops

Perhaps the most spring-ready blouse in the game is this Wiholl eyelet top. My heart is set on the hot pink color, as it reminds me of Haley Lu Richardson’s gorgeous free-flowing SAG Awards gown. If pink isn’t for you, the top is also available in white, turquoise, baby blue and more spring-y colors. No matter which option you go with, you can welcome ruffled cap sleeves, a square neckline, and a flouncy silhouette into your wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

We can’t talk about spring-ready clothing without mentioning floral fabrics. This $23 tank top from Quezhu possesses all of the elements of a must-have warm weather top, such as a lightweight chiffon material, rounded hemline, and mini florals. The tunic length is also ideal for adding depth to your outfit, as it cascades down your back in an elegant way.

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $23); amazon.com

If you’re like me and love a great going-out piece, this halter top is for you. Available in 11 colors and prints, you can find your perfect match. The solid-color options look great with a pair of classic blue jeans, while my go-to floral pick can instantly be elevated with some nude heels. All of the variations, though, feature a lace front, high neck, and comfortable polyester construction.

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $22); amazon.com

I can’t leave you without calling out Amazon’s number one new release: the Anyally Chiffon V-Neck Blouse. I can see myself wearing the black-and-white floral option to work, happy hour, and beyond. With the tapered waist, draped sleeves, and cinched center, it’s effortlessly gorgeous and universally flattering. Best of all: There are 23 styles to choose from.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com

At an under-$25 price point, it’s hard to just choose one blouse; after scrolling through Amazon’s Hot New Releases, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. So here’s my plan: I’m using the upcoming season as an excuse to stock up on well-priced tops. Plus, most of them are multi-seasonal, so you may even get year-round use out of these popular finds.

Amazon

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $14 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com