The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear

Gone are the days of my early twenties when my eyes would still look well-rested the morning after pulling an all-nighter. Now, I do my best to stick to a more stringent skincare routine — especially with the sensitive skin around my eyes — while attempting to downsize the amount of makeup I apply to this area.

I’ve been shopping at Ulta for over 10 years, and it’s often my go-to for beauty buys. Up until a year ago, I frequently tried different concealers and primers, but none met all of my skin and makeup needs. I wanted something to be gentle enough to use around my eyes, and successful in covering up my dark circles. I decided to try Tarte’s Ultra Creamy Concealer along with the brand’s Poreless Mattifying Vegan Face Makeup Primer. Now, over a year later, I’m still using this concealer-primer duo — and I won’t give a thought to anything else.

In the past, I’ve had some intense breakouts from primers so I typically proceed with caution when using these products. But Tarte’s Mattifying Makeup Primer hasn’t failed me yet. The waterproof primer glides easily onto my skin as a thin layer to blur my pores and oily T-zone. It also keeps my makeup in place for hours without creasing thanks to ingredients like avocado, echinacea root, and safflower seed which soothe, improve skin tone, and hydrate skin. To apply, I take a small dot and evenly spread it around my eyes before using concealer.

One shopper with dry skin said that the primer makes their face “feel silky” and is a great base for an “effortless” makeup application. Another with combination skin shared that it has a “smooth-like-butter application” and kept their skin “matte all day without over-drying.”

After I finish applying the primer, I use Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer to cover up my dark under-eye circles and any blemishes on my face. The concealer contains a built-in eye cream along with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and avocado butter to plump skin, reduce the look of fine lines, and brighten up dark circles. It feels lightweight on my skin and keeps my circles and pesky acne fully covered throughout the day without looking cakey. It’s my way of instantly waking up my eyes without needing a ton of makeup.

And I’m not the only one who has this concealer as a staple in my makeup routine. One reviewer said it “blended flawlessly” while another shopper, who uses it daily, described it as a “super reliable, no fuss concealer,” adding that it “stays all day.”

