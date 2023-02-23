The "Magical" Device That Improves Skin Texture “Dramatically” Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

Save 50 percent on the editor-approved cleansing tool.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ulta Foreo Sale
Photo:

Foreo

With everything you expose your skin to on a daily basis — knowingly or not — there are those moments when you take a step back, look in the mirror, and realize your face needs more than the average cleanser. Factors like outdoor pollutants, winter weather conditions, and even your own makeup can all spell trouble, leaving your skin flaky and covered in build-up. If this sounds like the struggle you’ve been living with, it may be time to take your skincare routine a step further with a cleansing and exfoliating device — and one shopper-loved option is currently 50 percent off at Ulta.  

InStyle writers and celebrities like Rita Ora use the Foreo Luna facial cleansing device to get a deep, yet gently exfoliating cleanse, and right now, you can snag the travel-friendly Foreo Luna Mini 3 on sale in two colors. The Luna Mini 3 works with your daily cleanser to give you a more intense clean. It targets pores to remove hidden dirt, oil, and makeup left from the day and leaves you with clean, glowing, brighter skin. 

LUNA Mini 3

Ulta

Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); ulta.com

After applying your normal cleanser, turn the device on and massage skin in a gentle, circular motion until the built-in timer goes off, being sure to cover all areas of your face. Then, simply rinse and repeat daily or as needed. The Luna Mini 3 also features a 30-second Glow boost mode” for when you’re in a hurry. Or, bring it into the shower with you (it’s completely waterproof and water-resistant to prevent bacterial growth), and give your skin a facial-like experience while you wash.

To remove dead skin, the Luna Mini 3 has 12 adjustable, pulsating settings to choose from so you can adjust it to fit your needs and your skin’s tolerance level. Not only do the pulses help provide an exfoliating cleanse by massage the skin, they also can relax tense face and neck muscles. The device features soft, silicone bristles that are easy on even the most sensitive skin. 

Shoppers have found a number of benefits after using the Luna Mini 3, with one person calling it a “magical cleansing device.” They said the Luna Mini 3 “quickly and gently cleanses” their oil-prone skin “much more effectively than anything else,” adding that their “skin feels firm and ready to soak up moisturizers.” Another shopper appreciates how “easy” it is to use, and said that their “skin texture has improved dramatically since using it.” They also said that their “face is so much softer.”

If you want to take your daily skincare cleansing routine one step further, or just think your normal face wash isn’t cutting it alone, grab the Foreo Luna Mini 3 in pink pearl or mint while it’s 50 percent off at Ulta. 

LUNA Mini 3

Ulta

Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); ulta.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
if i didn't take before and after photos i wouldn't believe how well this nail concealer worked
This Concealing Base Coat Made My Grand Canyon-Like Ridged Nails Look Healthy and Smooth
Jennifer Lopez Brought Back One of the 2020âs Hottest Trends in a Brand Celebrities Canât Stop Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a $38,450 Bag With One of 2020's Biggest (and Comfiest) Trends
Related Articles
if i didn't take before and after photos i wouldn't believe how well this nail concealer worked
This Concealing Base Coat Made My Grand Canyon-Like Ridged Nails Look Healthy and Smooth
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Shoppers over 50 Say Selena Gomezâs Newest Skincare Find Makes a âSignificant Differenceâ in Wrinkles and Enlarged Pores
Selena Gomez Uses a Serum That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Smoothing Magic” for Wrinkles
Shoppers say this now-$10 foot cream transforms "rock hard heels" into "super soft and smooth feet"
Shoppers With “Extremely” Dry Heels and “Thick Calluses” Say This $10 Foot Cream Makes a Difference in 1 Day
Night Moisturizer Review
This Botanical Night Cream Cleared Up My Dark Spots So Well, I Rarely Wear Makeup
This Best-Selling Eyeshadow is Crease-Proof and Stays All Day, According to Shoppers
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Eyeshadow Stick Lasts Up to 24 Hours Without a Touch-Up
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3
Editor-Loved Amazon President's Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Presidents’ Day Deals Worth Shopping
shoppers say their feet have "never been so soft" since using this "transformative" on sale cream
Shoppers Say Their Feet Have “Never Been So Soft” Since Using This “Transformative” Cream, and It’s on Sale
This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”
Amazon President's Day Deals
The 45 Best Amazon Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend, Starting at $6
is clinical skincare essentials sale
Shoppers Say It Only Takes a Few Drops of This On-Sale Serum to Maximize Dewiness and Minimize Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Call This $10 Multi-Use Oil Their "Beauty Secret"
Shoppers Rely on This $10 "Miracle" Oil for Nourishing Their Hair, Skin, and Nails
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Peace Out Sale
The Best-Selling Pimple Patches That Heal Blemishes in Just 6 Hours Are on Rare Sale
No. 7 Beauty Anti-Aging Eye Cream Reduced My Puffiness
I Finally Found a Gentle Anti-Aging Cream That Calms My Puffy Eyes — and It's 35% Off