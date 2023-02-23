The "Magical" Device That Improves Skin Texture “Dramatically” Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

With everything you expose your skin to on a daily basis — knowingly or not — there are those moments when you take a step back, look in the mirror, and realize your face needs more than the average cleanser. Factors like outdoor pollutants, winter weather conditions, and even your own makeup can all spell trouble, leaving your skin flaky and covered in build-up. If this sounds like the struggle you’ve been living with, it may be time to take your skincare routine a step further with a cleansing and exfoliating device — and one shopper-loved option is currently 50 percent off at Ulta.

InStyle writers and celebrities like Rita Ora use the Foreo Luna facial cleansing device to get a deep, yet gently exfoliating cleanse, and right now, you can snag the travel-friendly Foreo Luna Mini 3 on sale in two colors. The Luna Mini 3 works with your daily cleanser to give you a more intense clean. It targets pores to remove hidden dirt, oil, and makeup left from the day and leaves you with clean, glowing, brighter skin.

After applying your normal cleanser, turn the device on and massage skin in a gentle, circular motion until the built-in timer goes off, being sure to cover all areas of your face. Then, simply rinse and repeat daily or as needed. The Luna Mini 3 also features a 30-second Glow boost mode” for when you’re in a hurry. Or, bring it into the shower with you (it’s completely waterproof and water-resistant to prevent bacterial growth), and give your skin a facial-like experience while you wash.

To remove dead skin, the Luna Mini 3 has 12 adjustable, pulsating settings to choose from so you can adjust it to fit your needs and your skin’s tolerance level. Not only do the pulses help provide an exfoliating cleanse by massage the skin, they also can relax tense face and neck muscles. The device features soft, silicone bristles that are easy on even the most sensitive skin.

Shoppers have found a number of benefits after using the Luna Mini 3, with one person calling it a “magical cleansing device.” They said the Luna Mini 3 “quickly and gently cleanses” their oil-prone skin “much more effectively than anything else,” adding that their “skin feels firm and ready to soak up moisturizers.” Another shopper appreciates how “easy” it is to use, and said that their “skin texture has improved dramatically since using it.” They also said that their “face is so much softer.”

If you want to take your daily skincare cleansing routine one step further, or just think your normal face wash isn’t cutting it alone, grab the Foreo Luna Mini 3 in pink pearl or mint while it’s 50 percent off at Ulta.

