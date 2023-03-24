Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds

Make your feet "look brand new" ahead of sandal season.

By Barbara Bellesi Zito
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ulta Foot Care Roundup
Photo:

Getty Images

I consider my beauty routine fairly low-maintenance most days. I’ll gladly skip makeup to walk my dog or while I run out for a quick errand. But there’s one area where I draw the line, no matter how casual a mood I’m in: I’ll never wear sandals or open-toe shoes without a fresh pedicure. 

It’s not so much the perfectly polished toes I’m after, though that’s always a bonus. After a long winter with my feet cocooned in thick socks or fluffy slippers, I found myself in desperate need of having my soles and heels sloughed, buffed, and smoothed.

If you’re tired of having dry, scaly feet, it’s time to get those toes, heels, and soles softened up for sandal season. For my sake and yours, here are 10 convenient, easy-to-use foot care products that you can grab at Ulta. The kicker? They’re all under $20, so you’ll have more money to spend on cute shoes that show off your baby-smooth feet.

Dionis Sole Keeper 2-in-1 Goat Milk Foot Care Treatment

Ulta

Shop Now: $18; ulta.com

Freshly moisturized feet look and feel awesome until you find yourself skidding across the floor on super slippery soles. This goat milk cream from Dionis has all the good stuff your rough-as-sandpaper feet need, like avocado oil, shea butter, and peppermint and tea tree oils. But it also includes a dry-touch formula that won’t make the bottoms of your feet feel slick and oily. In addition to its exfoliating and moisturizing properties, it also deodorizes feet. One shopper who lives in a dry climate said it leaves their feet “silky soft.”

TONYMOLY Changing U Magic Foot Peeling Shoes

Ulta

Shop Now: $7; ulta.com

The uber-popular Baby Foot still dominates the foot-peeling treatment scene, but if you’re looking to try a less expensive option, you’re in luck with these Changing U Magic Foot Peeling Shoes from Tonymoly. Simply apply the sheets to your feet and wait about one hour for the liquid to absorb into your skin. When time’s up, gently remove the sheets and wash away the liquid. In about four to six days, dead skin cells will start to peel off, making room for baby-soft skin. After using and waiting a week one shopper said their feet “look brand new,” while another person said it did “wonders for [their] feet.” 

Spongeables Pedi-Scrub In A Sponge Foot Buffer 20+

Ulta

Shop Now: $6; ulta.com

Exfoliate your feet at home with Spongeable’s four-in-one foot buffer that cleans, exfoliates, moisturizes, and massages. To use, wet the scrubber to activate it, and gently scrub your feet. The exfoliator side smoothes out calluses and buffs away dead skin while the smooth side cleanses and moisturizes, all while treating your feet to an invigorating massage. The key ingredients are tea tree oil, which calms inflammation and relieves dryness, and shea butter works to hydrate and nourish the skin. Rinse and let air dry when you’re done so you can use it for 20 or more washes. One shopper said the foot buffer “was so effective in softening [their] excessively dry heels.”

Kitsch Moisturizing Spa Socks

Ulta

Shop Now: $16; ulta.com

Give your rough, cracked heels some TLC with these soft spa socks. After using your preferred foot cream, pull on these open-toe socks that cradle your heel. The gel lining gently warms your skin to deeply absorb the moisturizing treatment. They’re also washable and come with a pouch for storage, so you can use them whenever your heels feel scratchy. The “brilliant” socks gave one shopper with dry heels “pampered feet.”

ULTA Beauty Collection Moisturizing Peppermint Foot Stick

Ulta

Shop Now: $13; ulta.com

Sometimes, moisturizing your feet can result in twisting your lower body into a pretzel as you attempt to apply it. Instead, grab this easy-to-apply moisturizing foot balm. It’s made with soothing ingredients like peppermint oil, shea butter, and lavender oil. The stick formulation — similar to that of a solid deodorant — swipes on easily and absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky mess on your hands. Apply after a shower or before you put your socks on for a quick foot pampering treatment. According to one shopper, the foot balm offers “great relief after being on [their] feet all day at work.”

If your feet aren’t quite ready for your open-toe shoes yet, try one of these foot care products at Ulta. For less than the cost of a pedicure, you can get soft, supple feet at home in time for sandal season.

Earth Therapeutics ''Big'' Foot Rasp Pedicure File

Ulta

Shop Now: $15, ulta.com

ULTA Beauty Collection Pedi Pebble

Ulta

Shop Now: $4 (Originally $8); ulta.com

Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray

Ulta

Shop Now: $12; ulta.com 

Earth Therapeutics Pedi-Glass Stone-Green

Ulta

Shop Now: $7; ulta.com

Sally Hansen Hydrating Foot Mask Treatment

Ulta

Shop Now: $6; ulta.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Bubble umbrella/hair makeup protecting
I Swear by This Unexpected $17 Amazon Purchase for Good Hair Days in Windy, Rainy Weather
Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Launch/Review
Spanx's New Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them All Spring
Related Articles
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
Night Shift Nurses Call This Brightening and Tightening Eye Balm a âLifesaver,â and Itâs Just $30
Night Shift Nurses Rely on This Brightening Eye Balm for “Magically” Removing Dark Circles
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin
Best Hand Creams
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Sisley Paris Sale
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Volumizing Hair Spray Is 20% Off in a Rare Sitewide Sale
74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off
55+ $9 moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Under Eye Treatment That âBrightensâ and âTightensâ â and for 24 Hours Itâs 50% Off
Act Fast! The Under-Eye Treatment Shoppers Say “Brightens” and “Tightens” Is 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Secret to a Sculpted Face Is Half Off
Hurry! Jennifer Aniston’s Tool for an At-Home Face Lift Is Half Off for Just 24 Hours
Ulta Brow Pencil
I’ve Been Using This Ultra-Precise Brow Pencil for Nearly a Decade, and It's 50% Off Today Only
i thought it would take months to get the skin on my body summer ready, thanks to these 2 products it only took two weeks
This Body Treatment Made My Dull, Dry, and Bumpy Skin Glistening and Smooth in a Matter of Mere Weeks
Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines
This Silky, Skin-Loving Makeup Primer Smooths My Fine Lines Like No Other
Ulta Clinique Moisturizer Sale Review
My 74-Year-Old Mom and I Have Been Using This Silky Moisturizer for Over 25 Years, and It’s 50% Off Today Only
The Best Urban Decay Products to Add to Your Makeup Kit
The 12 Best Urban Decay Products to Add to Your Makeup Kit
I'm Preparing for My Birthday Vacation and I'll Be Restocking My Carry-On with This $7 Mini Razor
I’ve Taken This $10 Mini Razor on Every Trip Over the Last 5 Years, and It’s a Must for Spring Travel
Shoppers in Their 50s Say These Eye Patches Make Them Look 20 Years Younger, And I Swear By Them, Too
Shoppers in Their 50s “Cannot Believe” That My Favorite Eye Patches Brighten Dark Circles in Just “15 Minutes”