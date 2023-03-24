Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds

I consider my beauty routine fairly low-maintenance most days. I’ll gladly skip makeup to walk my dog or while I run out for a quick errand. But there’s one area where I draw the line, no matter how casual a mood I’m in: I’ll never wear sandals or open-toe shoes without a fresh pedicure.

It’s not so much the perfectly polished toes I’m after, though that’s always a bonus. After a long winter with my feet cocooned in thick socks or fluffy slippers, I found myself in desperate need of having my soles and heels sloughed, buffed, and smoothed.

If you’re tired of having dry, scaly feet, it’s time to get those toes, heels, and soles softened up for sandal season. For my sake and yours, here are 10 convenient, easy-to-use foot care products that you can grab at Ulta. The kicker? They’re all under $20, so you’ll have more money to spend on cute shoes that show off your baby-smooth feet.

Freshly moisturized feet look and feel awesome until you find yourself skidding across the floor on super slippery soles. This goat milk cream from Dionis has all the good stuff your rough-as-sandpaper feet need, like avocado oil, shea butter, and peppermint and tea tree oils. But it also includes a dry-touch formula that won’t make the bottoms of your feet feel slick and oily. In addition to its exfoliating and moisturizing properties, it also deodorizes feet. One shopper who lives in a dry climate said it leaves their feet “silky soft.”

The uber-popular Baby Foot still dominates the foot-peeling treatment scene, but if you’re looking to try a less expensive option, you’re in luck with these Changing U Magic Foot Peeling Shoes from Tonymoly. Simply apply the sheets to your feet and wait about one hour for the liquid to absorb into your skin. When time’s up, gently remove the sheets and wash away the liquid. In about four to six days, dead skin cells will start to peel off, making room for baby-soft skin. After using and waiting a week one shopper said their feet “look brand new,” while another person said it did “wonders for [their] feet.”

Exfoliate your feet at home with Spongeable’s four-in-one foot buffer that cleans, exfoliates, moisturizes, and massages. To use, wet the scrubber to activate it, and gently scrub your feet. The exfoliator side smoothes out calluses and buffs away dead skin while the smooth side cleanses and moisturizes, all while treating your feet to an invigorating massage. The key ingredients are tea tree oil, which calms inflammation and relieves dryness, and shea butter works to hydrate and nourish the skin. Rinse and let air dry when you’re done so you can use it for 20 or more washes. One shopper said the foot buffer “was so effective in softening [their] excessively dry heels.”

Give your rough, cracked heels some TLC with these soft spa socks. After using your preferred foot cream, pull on these open-toe socks that cradle your heel. The gel lining gently warms your skin to deeply absorb the moisturizing treatment. They’re also washable and come with a pouch for storage, so you can use them whenever your heels feel scratchy. The “brilliant” socks gave one shopper with dry heels “pampered feet.”

Sometimes, moisturizing your feet can result in twisting your lower body into a pretzel as you attempt to apply it. Instead, grab this easy-to-apply moisturizing foot balm. It’s made with soothing ingredients like peppermint oil, shea butter, and lavender oil. The stick formulation — similar to that of a solid deodorant — swipes on easily and absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky mess on your hands. Apply after a shower or before you put your socks on for a quick foot pampering treatment. According to one shopper, the foot balm offers “great relief after being on [their] feet all day at work.”

If your feet aren’t quite ready for your open-toe shoes yet, try one of these foot care products at Ulta. For less than the cost of a pedicure, you can get soft, supple feet at home in time for sandal season.

