Here's Why #BoycottUlta Is Trending On Twitter

Spoiler alert: the beauty brand did nothing wrong.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 @ 02:53PM
Photo:

YouTube @ultabeauty

Ulta Beauty has always been known for its inclusive marketing campaigns and mission statement, which celebrates the idea that everybody is beautiful. After releasing a clip to Twitter from the latest episode of its podcast The Beauty Of with gender-fluid celebrity hairstylist David Lopez and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the dark (and transphobic) side of Twitter descended upon the beauty brand and Mulvaney, calling for a boycott of the company simply because it reminded people that trans women are women.

In the video shared to the brand's account, Mulvaney — who has also been trolled by haters for her "days of being a girl" content on TikTok — opened up about her idea of girlhood, something she often talks about on her social channels. "Now I know I can find love. I know I can still be a performer. I know I can have a family. I want to be a mom one day, and I absolutely can," she said. "And that's why the narrative still has a long way to go."

Some Twitter users left offensive replies about the episode and Mulvaney, saying that she's "not a girl," so she can't embody or speak on girlhood. But other users called B.S., praising the influencer and the brand for always championing every person and making all voices feel heard.

Business owner Nandini Jammi wrote, #BoycottUlta is currently trending because the transphobes are mad about this video. Sending Ulta a little love right now will help their social media team log positive sentiment and continue to make the case for visibly supporting the trans community."

Ulta also addressed the unfounded backlash with a statement, which read, "We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect."

