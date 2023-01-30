Ugg's New Collection of Cozy Bralettes, Leggings, and T-Shirts Is Here, and It'll Probably Sell Out Soon

Don't be surprised when you see supermodels sporting the loungewear.

By Jasmine Hyman
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ugg Soft Intimates Launch
Photo:

Ugg/ InStyle

It’s no secret that Ugg’s classic boots and slippers are a constant wardrobe staple for off-duty model looks; the fuzzy footwear has made rounds on the feet of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber. Now, the brand is elevating its streetwear style even further with its new intimates collection

Ugg is a pioneer of the cozy-chic ensemble, and the Soft Intimates Collection continues to deliver the brand’s signature comfy-yet-stylish look. The line features essential layering pieces including bralettes, boy shorts, leggings, and more, to channel that highly-coveted effortless look. Crafted from an ultra-soft and sustainable viscose and elastane fabric, the collection keeps comfort at the forefront of the design. 

Available in sizes XXS to 3X, every item in the launch comes in six colors including brown, black, white, gray, pink, and tan, which allows the pieces to be versatile enough to wear solo or easily paired with other staples from your closet. The apparel is even reminiscent of some of our favorite Skims styles, with similar loungewear-inspired basics that double as everyday essentials. 

Check out some of our favorite styles from Ugg’s latest launch, below.

Ugg Francis Bralette

The Francis Bralette provides everyday comfort without sacrificing support. The plunging top features adjustable straps for personalized coverage and a satin elastic band in lieu of underwire. You can dress this bralette up with a coat and jeans for a risque outfit, or dress it down with more loungewear for a lazy day look.

Francis Bralette

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com

Ugg Paloma Legging

Another mainstay basic of an effortless ensemble is a solid pair of leggings. This high-rise pair makes for a flattering fit and is as breathable as it is durable. With six neutral colorways, you can mix and match these pants with different pieces from the line for a variety of matching sets. Plus, we love the subtle Ugg logo that lines the waistband. 

Paloma Legging

Ugg

Shop now: $58; ugg.com

Ugg Alexiah Boy Short

We are full proponents of the boy short trend (cue Bella Hadid’s iconic micro short and platform Ugg moment), and these versatile bottoms can be worn as pajamas, loungewear, and even streetwear. Ugg’s take on the style features a boxer briefs-inspired fit with double-lined fabric and detailed seams.

Alexiah Boy Short

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com

Shop more ready-to-wear styles from the new Ugg Soft Intimates Collection while you can — it’s bound to sell out soon.

Ugg Miriam Baby Tee

Miriam Baby Tee

Ugg

Shop now: $48; ugg.com

Ugg Desiray Cheeky Boy Short

Desiray Cheeky Boy Short

Ugg

Shop now: $28; ugg.com

Ugg Gwendolynn Bralette

Gwendolynn Bralette

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand
Caffeine Body Scrub
This On-Sale Caffeine-Rich Body Scrub Will Make Your Skin “Soft as a Baby,” According to Shoppers
Related Articles
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
LOTD 1/27: Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Basically Wore Lingerie Under a Foolproof Staple Coat
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
J.Crew Marked Down Some of Winter’s Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Chanel fragrance lotion
This Ultra-Popular Chanel Fragrance Is My Go-To — and It Now Comes in a Dreamy, Moisturizing Body Cream
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Reinvented How to Wear a Blazer in the Most Universally Flattering Way
Epi.Logic/Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton
Why epi.logic Founder Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Believes in Starting Over
Cozy Earth
I’ve Been Living In These Super Soft Lounge Pants From a Brand Oprah Has Deemed Her Favorite 5 Times
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit
La Perla lingerie sale on Amazon
The Lingerie Brand Worn by J.Lo and the Kardashians Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Eberjey Underwear Review
I Replaced My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Flattering, High-Quality Pairs From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter