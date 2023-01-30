It’s no secret that Ugg’s classic boots and slippers are a constant wardrobe staple for off-duty model looks; the fuzzy footwear has made rounds on the feet of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber. Now, the brand is elevating its streetwear style even further with its new intimates collection.

Ugg is a pioneer of the cozy-chic ensemble, and the Soft Intimates Collection continues to deliver the brand’s signature comfy-yet-stylish look. The line features essential layering pieces including bralettes, boy shorts, leggings, and more, to channel that highly-coveted effortless look. Crafted from an ultra-soft and sustainable viscose and elastane fabric, the collection keeps comfort at the forefront of the design.

Available in sizes XXS to 3X, every item in the launch comes in six colors including brown, black, white, gray, pink, and tan, which allows the pieces to be versatile enough to wear solo or easily paired with other staples from your closet. The apparel is even reminiscent of some of our favorite Skims styles, with similar loungewear-inspired basics that double as everyday essentials.

Check out some of our favorite styles from Ugg’s latest launch, below.

Ugg Francis Bralette

The Francis Bralette provides everyday comfort without sacrificing support. The plunging top features adjustable straps for personalized coverage and a satin elastic band in lieu of underwire. You can dress this bralette up with a coat and jeans for a risque outfit, or dress it down with more loungewear for a lazy day look.

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com



Ugg Paloma Legging

Another mainstay basic of an effortless ensemble is a solid pair of leggings. This high-rise pair makes for a flattering fit and is as breathable as it is durable. With six neutral colorways, you can mix and match these pants with different pieces from the line for a variety of matching sets. Plus, we love the subtle Ugg logo that lines the waistband.

Ugg

Shop now: $58; ugg.com



Ugg Alexiah Boy Short

We are full proponents of the boy short trend (cue Bella Hadid’s iconic micro short and platform Ugg moment), and these versatile bottoms can be worn as pajamas, loungewear, and even streetwear. Ugg’s take on the style features a boxer briefs-inspired fit with double-lined fabric and detailed seams.

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com



Shop more ready-to-wear styles from the new Ugg Soft Intimates Collection while you can — it’s bound to sell out soon.

Ugg Miriam Baby Tee

Ugg

Shop now: $48; ugg.com

Ugg Desiray Cheeky Boy Short

Ugg

Shop now: $28; ugg.com

Ugg Gwendolynn Bralette

Ugg

Shop now: $34; ugg.com

