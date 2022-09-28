Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

Grab your favorite pair starting at $39.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on September 28, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices Weâve Seen
Photo:

Instagram @ugg

If you told me years ago that I’d want to be seen around town in fluffy sandals, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I’ve always considered fuzzy slippers an indoors-only thing, but then celebs and supermodels from Megan Fox to Gigi Hadid began wearing Ugg slippers everywhere, and, well, it’s safe to say I changed my mind immediately.

If you somehow haven’t purchased yourself one of Ugg’s iconic fuzzy slippers, here’s some good news: A host of the coziest Ugg slippers and sandals are currently on sale on Amazon for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Seriously, the lowest prices start at just $39 depending on your style, size, and color preferences, so they’re bound to sell out fast. 

While Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially kicks off on October 11, there are some pretty amazing early deals happening on the site already, including these four must-have Ugg styles:

Speaking of selling out: That fluffy slipper that’s hardly ever in stock in every single color and size, in part because it seems like every single celebrity has been spotted wearing it? That would be the Ugg Fluff Yeahs. The shearling open-toed style with an elastic slingback strap has graced the feet of many stars, including Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid. Selena Gomez, Madonna, Bella Hadid, and Addison Rae. With a whopping 40 shades to pick from, including go-with-everything black, leopard print, and even colorful stripes, the slides will take you everywhere from the airport to the grocery store in a comfy heartbeat. With more than 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers said they “never want to take them off” and that they’re “so worth the price tag for a slipper.”

Faux Fur Slippers Fuzzy Slides

Amazon

Shop now: from $39 (Originally $100); amazon.com

You can also snag a similar celeb-loved style, the Oh Yeahs, on sale during the shopping event. This slipper is available in similar colors as the Fluff Yeahs but is a little less fluffy, featuring two separate straps instead of one if you’re looking for something that’s more breathable. 

UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper

Amazon

Shop now: from $44 (originally $100); amazon.com

Not feeling the faux fur, especially if you want to leave your house? That’s okay — Ugg’s got you covered with the Maxi Slides. As soon as Sydney Sweeney stepped out in the slipper, they achieved instant icon status. The slides have Ugg’s signature sheepskin insole and a maximalist-in-the-best-way-possible puffy outsole with a bold logo print. As a petite person, I also love the 2.5-inch platform heel for a little extra height. If anyone could make me want to wear a shoe that looks like a puffer jacket, it would be Ugg. I’m not alone, either, since one Amazon reviewer said they “are so comfortable and great to walk in.”  You can get them on sale in the pink hue seen on Sweeney and three other shades.

UGG Women's Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
Amazon

Shop now: from $43 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Start stocking up on all of Ugg’s celebrity-loved slides during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale before they sell out.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ugg Cyber Monday Restock
The 'It' Uggs of the Season Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom
Ugg Slippers That Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Wear Is on Sale for $50 at Amazon
The Extra Cozy Version of the Ugg Slippers That Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Wear Are on Sale for $50 at Amazon
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Roundup of Early Dress Deals
These Amazon Shopper-Favorite Fall Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 52% Off Now
Amazon Best-Selling Leggings Review/Sale
My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Amazonâs Best-Selling Sweater Has One Standout Detail That Shoppers Love, and Itâs Nearly 50% Off
This Best-Selling Amazon Fall Blouse Has One Standout Detail That Shoppers Love, and It’s Nearly 50% Off
Amazon Fall Editor Picks
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying for Fall
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
Selena Gomez Ugg Slippers
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Summer-Friendly Ugg Slippers You Can Get for 41% Off at Amazon
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
Ugg Rue La La Labor Day Sale
The Unofficial Cozy Shoe of Hollywood Is Finally on Sale Again — but Only for 72 Hours
UGG Fluff Yeah
Attention: Celebrity-Loved Ugg Slides Are Currently 50% Off
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Ugg Launched a Bubbly $60 Sandal That Might Just Replace Birkenstocks This Summer
Ugg Launched a Bubbly $60 Sandal That Might Be the New Supermodel Shoe This Summer
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins