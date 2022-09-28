Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

If you told me years ago that I’d want to be seen around town in fluffy sandals, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I’ve always considered fuzzy slippers an indoors-only thing, but then celebs and supermodels from Megan Fox to Gigi Hadid began wearing Ugg slippers everywhere, and, well, it’s safe to say I changed my mind immediately.

If you somehow haven’t purchased yourself one of Ugg’s iconic fuzzy slippers, here’s some good news: A host of the coziest Ugg slippers and sandals are currently on sale on Amazon for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Seriously, the lowest prices start at just $39 depending on your style, size, and color preferences, so they’re bound to sell out fast.

While Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially kicks off on October 11, there are some pretty amazing early deals happening on the site already, including these four must-have Ugg styles:

Speaking of selling out: That fluffy slipper that’s hardly ever in stock in every single color and size, in part because it seems like every single celebrity has been spotted wearing it? That would be the Ugg Fluff Yeahs. The shearling open-toed style with an elastic slingback strap has graced the feet of many stars, including Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid. Selena Gomez, Madonna, Bella Hadid, and Addison Rae. With a whopping 40 shades to pick from, including go-with-everything black, leopard print, and even colorful stripes, the slides will take you everywhere from the airport to the grocery store in a comfy heartbeat. With more than 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers said they “never want to take them off” and that they’re “so worth the price tag for a slipper.”

You can also snag a similar celeb-loved style, the Oh Yeahs, on sale during the shopping event. This slipper is available in similar colors as the Fluff Yeahs but is a little less fluffy, featuring two separate straps instead of one if you’re looking for something that’s more breathable.

Not feeling the faux fur, especially if you want to leave your house? That’s okay — Ugg’s got you covered with the Maxi Slides. As soon as Sydney Sweeney stepped out in the slipper, they achieved instant icon status. The slides have Ugg’s signature sheepskin insole and a maximalist-in-the-best-way-possible puffy outsole with a bold logo print. As a petite person, I also love the 2.5-inch platform heel for a little extra height. If anyone could make me want to wear a shoe that looks like a puffer jacket, it would be Ugg. I’m not alone, either, since one Amazon reviewer said they “are so comfortable and great to walk in.” You can get them on sale in the pink hue seen on Sweeney and three other shades.

