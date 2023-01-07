Celebrity-Favorite Platform Uggs Are Almost Always Sold Out — but We Found 5 In-Stock Options

Snag a pair before they’re wiped clean.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on January 7, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gigi Hadid Platform Ugg
Photo:

Getty Images


If you buy anything this year, make it a pair of Uggs. The shoe gained major traction in 2022 with stars like Megan Fox, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, and Selena Gomez wearing the brand frequently while out and about. But one Ugg shoe stood out from the rest: the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform.

Stemming from the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boot, the mini option offers many of the same shopper-loved components. Look forward to a luxurious sheepskin interior, soft suede upper, a durable sole, and ultra-comfortable footbeds. But here’s the fun part: the mini boasts a 2-inch platform outsole. Soaring high, the platform lengthens the look of legs and takes buyers to new heights — literally.

Celebrities have taken note of this ‘It’ shoe and are wearing it like crazy. Gigi Hadid styled the boot with an all-blue sweatsuit, while sister Bella Hadid dressed up her own pair with underwear-like shorts. Most recently, Kylie Jenner opted for a slouchy look and combined the statement style with camo-cargo pants. No matter how the platform minis were styled, they elevated each look, making them one of the most sought-after shoes on the market. But there’s only one problem; these platform Uggs are always selling out. Right now, only one brown “chestnut” size is up for grabs, and the black color is almost gone. Thankfully, an abundance of pink, red, and blue sizes are still available. But if you prefer classic colors, I found five platform Ugg styles still in stock.

Similar Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platforms

My first favorite option is indeed the official Classic Mini. This find is in white — a color so original, it’s no longer sold on the Ugg website. Other colors like brown and black were once available, too, but got swiped off of Amazon by eager shoppers. All of this to say, add this baby to your cart before it’s also gone. 

UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots

Amazon

Shop now: $160; amazon.com

Another strong contender are the Ugg Neumel Platform Boots. Available in three colors and five different sizes, you can really take your pick. I like the brown “chestnut” color, and can’t get enough of the velcro “Ugg” logo straps. Now, the platform is a bit lower, ringing in at 1.25 inches, but it will still give you that desired height boost. This may be a hot take, but I may just like this style more than the original platform minis. 

UGG Neumel Platform

Champs Sports

Shop now: $160; champssports.com

Up next are the Neumel Heritage Boots. I found these at Victoria’s Secret, which may explain why they haven’t sold out yet — it’s not your typical stop for shoes. Nonetheless, they’re in stock and looking great. The boots offer a statement 2-inch platform and a reimagined take on the Ugg Chukka Boot. You can look forward to the same soft interior and suede upper while stepping out in this fashion-forward find.  

UGG NEUMEL HERITAGE

Victoria's Secret

Shop now: $150; victoriassecret.com

These may be different platform styles when compared to the celebrity-owned mini, but they don’t falter from the original’s height-boosting allure. Just make sure to shop the shoes before they sell out, too. 

