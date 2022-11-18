Uggs Are Selling Out Everywhere, but This Store Has Them in Stock — and on Sale for Up to 72% Off

But there’s no telling how much longer they'll be available.

Published on November 18, 2022 @ 09:00PM

It feels like it was just yesterday I was strolling through the halls of my junior high school wearing obnoxiously long Aéropostle tees and lace camis. But my fashionista preteen self didn’t stop there. I opted for some bubblegum-pink Ugg boots, and I have the photos to prove it. But alas, the now-Gen Z uniform came to a stirring halt and long tees, camis, and Ugg boots were “out.” Still, I didn’t throw away my Barbie-inspired Uggs, as I knew there would be an Ugg renaissance one day. Well, we’re living in it now, and both celebs and shoppers are hooked on the cozy shoe.

Stars like Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox can’t get enough of the brand, and of course, that only made the internet swoon over Uggs all over again. So much so, in fact, that Uggs are selling out at some of our favorite go-to retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, and it’s harder to get your hands on a pair of classics than you’d think. But don’t worry; I have your back.

Nordstrom Rack currently has a multitude of Ugg styles in stock, ranging from shearling slippers, pull-on boots, platform sandals, and classic picks. And, might I add, you can score up to 72 percent off coveted style, which is practically unheard of.             

10 Best Ugg Shoes

One of my favorite on-sale picks are these mini gem boots. It’s reminiscent of the ‘90s style trends, as the shoe is bejeweled with rhinestones. You already know that the soft faux fur lining is beyond cozy and comfortable, while the low height is stylish.    

Classic Gem Faux Fur Lined Mini Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $90 (Originally $170), nordstromrack.com

Another top pick are these extraordinarily tall disco slides. I can’t get enough of the pastel-colored platform and the woven upper. The back logo strap also helps keep these babies put, whether you wear them around the house or out on the streets with socks.

Disco Knot Genuine Shearling Slide

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $60 (Originally $130); nordstromrack.com

There are an abundance of styles to choose from, but if you want your dream pair of Uggs in the cart before they sell out, I recommend snagging a pair from the Nordstrom Rack Ugg sale sooner than later — especially if you’re looking for a true and tried pair like the below ribbon boot.

Constantine Satin Ribbon Boot

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $110 (Originally $170); nordstromrack.com

