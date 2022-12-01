My Mom Was So Jealous of My Fluffy Ugg Slides That I’m Surprising Her With a Pair for the Holidays

Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on December 1, 2022

With the holidays quickly approaching, I’m in full gift-hunting mode for my mom. My goal every year is to treat her to something she both needs and wants, but would never buy for herself. It’s an added bonus if it’s something I know we’d both wear (which means I’ll buy one for myself, too) — that's why the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers are at the top of my list to give her this season.

To be honest, I never saw the appeal of slippers until I moved into my apartment last March, which has hardwood floors. I went through a few different iterations before I found the Ugg Fluff Yeahs, which stole my heart and made me an instant slipper convert. (I’m wearing my beloved pair in Purple Sky as I type this.) I know my mom will love them for one very simple reason: The moment I walked out of my bedroom wearing them during her Thanksgiving visit to Los Angeles, the first word (or, sound, really) out of her mouth was: “Ooooh.” 

The Fluff Yeah Slides are my slippers of choice because of their plush sheepskin construction, elastic back, and comfortable 1.5-inch platform sole. Not to mention, they come in over 35 gorgeous colors (though quite a few are sold out since they’re so popular). It’s no wonder that celebs like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox keep wearing them; they’re not only insanely comfortable, but somehow stylish enough to wear both indoors and outdoors. That's not an easy feat for fluffy slides, but these manage to pull it off effortlessly.

Another plus? While they normally retail for $100, some colors and sizes are currently as low as $55 on Amazon, so it’s the perfect time to shop. I know my mom is going to love how supportive and comfortable they are, and I can’t wait for her to wear them during the upcoming cold Midwest winter. Now, I just have to decide which color to give her. I’m leaning towards purple so we can match, although I think she might also love something classic, like black.

The slides also have an incredible amount of five-star ratings — 30,000, to be exact — so Amazon shoppers definitely share my love of the super cozy slippers. Reviewers said they feel like “walking on a cloud” because of how “cushiony” and “extremely supportive” they are, and that they “wear them everywhere.”

The TL;DR? The Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers make the perfect gift — and I may just get myself another pair before they completely sell out.

