Everyone From Selena Gomez to Megan Fox Loves These Cozy Shoes, and They’re Up to 60% Off Now

Uggs are basically a Hollywood staple.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BF Ugg Deals
Photo:

Getty Images

So, you’re looking for some pretty incredible Black Friday deals, aren’t ya? When prices are being slashed left and right, who wouldn’t be? I’ve already found can’t-beat deals on coveted skincare staples, cozy sweats, and versatile fashion basics. And most recently, I came across an epic deal on Hollywood’s favorite cozy shoe brand: Uggs.

Everyone from Selena Gomez to Megan Fox has been rocking the Ugg trend, and they can’t get enough of it. Just look to Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift for proof. The best part: These celebrity-approved slippers and boots are up to 60 percent off on Zappos, Nordstrom, and Amazon for Black Friday. Considering how famous these kicks are, I doubt they’ll stay in stock for long, so you better snag a pair while you still can. 

If you can’t decide on a snuggly pair of Uggs, look no further than the Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot. Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing the platform trend, and since then, platform Uggs have been all the rage. They are ideal for just about every age and style, making them the perfect gift for you or a loved one. The inside features a wool blend, while the outside looks cool and modern.

Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

Another one of my favorite on-sale styles are these Ugg slides.They’re similar to the ones Sydney Sweeney owns (which you can score here for an on-sale price of $65), except they’re midnight black versus Sweeney’s bubblegum-pink slippers — though you can get those on Amazon. The 2.5-inch platform takes your outfit to a whole new height, while the fluffy interior keeps you cozy and warm. 

Uggs

Zappos

Shop now: $75–$92 (Originally $120); zappos.com and amazon.com

And we can’t not discuss this season’s shining star: the Ugg Classic Mini. They’re selling out just about everywhere after becoming a supermodel staple with Hadid once again showing us how it's done and Kaia Gerber wearing a super low version left and right. But if you have your eye set on this floral foil style, you better grab it fast — there’s no telling when or if it'll be back in stock.  

Ugg Classic Mini Floral Foil

Zappos

Shop now: $123 (Originally $160); zappos.com

Get ready to find your favorite style at a discounted price; shop more Ugg picks for up to 60 percent off below. 

Best Ugg Black Friday Deals 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Early BF Gilt Ugg Deals
This Secret Sale Has Best-Selling Uggs for Up to 60% Off — but Only for 1 More Day
Chrissy Teigen Ugg
Uggs Are Selling Out Everywhere, but This Store Has Them in Stock — and on Sale for Up to 72% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Starts Now, and Designer Styles Are Up to 95% Off
Amazon Black Friday Roundups
We Found Amazon’s 50 Best Black Friday Deals in Beauty, Fashion, Home, and Tech for Up to 78% Off
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Apple AirPods Deal One-Off
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Apple Headphones Are the ‘It’ Accessory of 2022 — and They’re $100 Less
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now
Oprah Black Friday
22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
10-best-ugg-slippers-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022
Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals
Amazon Dropped 11,000+ Early Black Friday Fashion Deals — These Are the 30 Best for Up to 81% Off
Early BF Hanes Tank
The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now
Slippers
The "Super Fluffy" Slippers Loved by 28,000+ Shoppers Are Up to 53% Off Right Now