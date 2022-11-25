Everyone From Selena Gomez to Megan Fox Loves These Cozy Shoes, and They’re Up to 60% Off Now

So, you’re looking for some pretty incredible Black Friday deals, aren’t ya? When prices are being slashed left and right, who wouldn’t be? I’ve already found can’t-beat deals on coveted skincare staples, cozy sweats, and versatile fashion basics. And most recently, I came across an epic deal on Hollywood’s favorite cozy shoe brand: Uggs.

Everyone from Selena Gomez to Megan Fox has been rocking the Ugg trend, and they can’t get enough of it. Just look to Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift for proof. The best part: These celebrity-approved slippers and boots are up to 60 percent off on Zappos, Nordstrom, and Amazon for Black Friday. Considering how famous these kicks are, I doubt they’ll stay in stock for long, so you better snag a pair while you still can.

If you can’t decide on a snuggly pair of Uggs, look no further than the Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot. Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing the platform trend, and since then, platform Uggs have been all the rage. They are ideal for just about every age and style, making them the perfect gift for you or a loved one. The inside features a wool blend, while the outside looks cool and modern.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

Another one of my favorite on-sale styles are these Ugg slides.They’re similar to the ones Sydney Sweeney owns (which you can score here for an on-sale price of $65), except they’re midnight black versus Sweeney’s bubblegum-pink slippers — though you can get those on Amazon. The 2.5-inch platform takes your outfit to a whole new height, while the fluffy interior keeps you cozy and warm.

Zappos

Shop now: $75–$92 (Originally $120); zappos.com and amazon.com

And we can’t not discuss this season’s shining star: the Ugg Classic Mini. They’re selling out just about everywhere after becoming a supermodel staple with Hadid once again showing us how it's done and Kaia Gerber wearing a super low version left and right. But if you have your eye set on this floral foil style, you better grab it fast — there’s no telling when or if it'll be back in stock.

Zappos

Shop now: $123 (Originally $160); zappos.com

Get ready to find your favorite style at a discounted price; shop more Ugg picks for up to 60 percent off below.

Best Ugg Black Friday Deals