This Secret Sale Has Best-Selling Uggs for Up to 60% Off — but Only for 1 More Day

ICYMI, Uggs are back in a big way. This may be one of my favorite parts of the Y2K revival; Uggs are the best footwear for season-long comfort. And luckily, Gilt is surprising us with an early Black Friday sale on all things Ugg. Prices start at $45 and discounts are up to 60 percent off. Styles include suede slides, classic mini boots, leather snow boots, and more. But you need to act fast; this early Black Friday sale comes to a close tomorrow. You only have one more day to lock in this can’t-beat Ugg deal, and there’s no telling if another savings opportunity this good will roll around any time soon.

Best of all, this early Black Friday sale is rolling around before the coldest days of winter. That means you can snag a pair of cozy shoes ahead of time, rather than later. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox are already doing the same, so why wait?

Best Ugg Early Black Friday Deals at Gilt

Celebrities have also shown us that Uggs aren’t just reserved for your preteen self anymore. Uggs are now a fashion statement, going far beyond the shoe’s once-controversial style. With leopard prints, super-furry options, and bow-back versions, there’s something for everyone. One of my favorite on-sale styles is this chocolate brown Bailey Bow suede boot. It features a mid-height, super-cozy interior, and suede bows that keep the style sweet.

Gilt

Shop now: $140 (Originally $200); gilt.com

Another fan-favorite is the Ugg Classic suede slipper. This low-rise version has been selling out everywhere, and the brown option is already out of stock on Gilt. Thankfully, this black option is still available to shop — and at a discounted price, too.

Gilt

Shop now: $79 (Originally $100); gilt.com

There are so many other great finds during the Ugg early Black Friday sale at Gilt. Check them out here — but remember, the deals wrap up tomorrow, so shop sooner than later.