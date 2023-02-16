U-Shaped Haircuts Are This Season's "It" Look

Everyone on TikTok is obsessed.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 01:00PM
U-Shaped Haircuts Are the "It" Look Of the Moment
Photo:

Getty Images

While some TikTok hair trends are questionable at best, one seems to have the universal stamp of approval: U-shaped haircuts — and for good reason.

It’s no exaggeration that the U-shaped haircut looks good on everyone. Flowy and full of volume, this cut may be the answer to your hair prayers if you’re looking for an easy and subtle way to change up your look. But what exactly is a U-shaped haircut? How do you style it? And how to ask your hairstylist for one? See what the experts had to say below to answer all your burning questions. 

What is a U-shaped haircut?

Aptly named, a U-shaped haircut is a cut where hair looks like the letter “U” in the back. Kimberly Gueldner, hairstylist and owner of Voel Hair Studio, explains that the cut gradually gets longer as you move from front layers to the back; it is meant to give you a softer layered look that has more flow and looks more natural. “You have more movement to the hair and can hold a style better because the hair isn't so heavy,” she says. “It tends to add volume as well.”

Ulta Beauty hairstylist Leonardo Valencia agrees and adds that most U-shaped cuts are a result of face-framing layers being connected to the perimeter of the ends of your hair. This helps hair avoid having a bottom-heavy look that weighs it down. He says a U-shaped haircut works for all hair types, but it especially works well for those who have naturally wavy and curly hair to give it more shape. 

How to style a U-shaped haircut?

Styling all depends on your hair type. If you have fine, straight hair, Valencia suggests using a medium round brush to give your ends a feathered bend and brushing strands backward with a wide-tooth comb to add volume for a nice blowout. You’ll then want to finish with a light-hold texture spray. Gueldner adds that you can add rollers for extra lift and volume. 

If you have curly or wavy texture, Valencia says to simply use mousse for definition, volume, and hold. He advises against excessively styling the perimeter of your curly hair to keep that defined U-shape. When using a diffuser, he says to flip hair over until dry and then flip hair back. Gueldner says that air drying your hair gives it a more natural vibe. 

What to ask for if you want a U-shaped haircut:

Valencia says to tell your stylist that you want something more rounded to the length of your hair. “Most of will know you either want a U-shape or V-shape [cut] and can accommodate your preference,” he says.  

Gueldner adds that you should emphasize that you want more of a natural shape to your layers to give you that rounded look. But as always, the best way to ask for a U-shaped cut is to bring some reference photos for a visual. If you don’t know where to pull from, see how some of our favorite celebs are wearing this cut.  

U-shaped haircut with layers

u-shaped haircut ana de armas

Instagram @jennychohair

Ana de Armas showed off soft romantic layers for her U-shape cut. While it’s just a bit longer than a lob, she proved that you don’t have to go extra long to pull off the look. 

Curly U-shaped haircut

u-shaped haircut gabrielle union

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union’s natural curls are subtly layered with bangs that blend in seamlessly with the overall look. Styled in a U-shaped cut, the result is major volume for days. 

Blown-out U-shaped haircut

u-shaped haircut

 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried’s long layers blend seamlessly and gradually get longer as it reaches the back. Paired with her honey blonde shade, it doesn’t get more old Hollywood glam than this. 

Long U-shaped haircut

u-shaped haircut joan smalls

Instagram @joansmalls

Joan Smalls’ layers give that barely-there vibe and are subtly giving her long strands body and definition. Not to mention, the copper shade is just stunning on. 

Voluminous U-shaped haircut

u-shaped haircut beyonce

Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET

It’s always better when bigger — especially when showing off your luscious curls. Beyoncé wore her long curls cut with soft layers and parted to the side to give her hair more of a defined lift. 

U-shaped haircut with subtle movement

u-shaped haircut jlo

Instagram @jlo

It’s hard to compete with a donut-glazed complexion, but Lopez’s soft layers are hard to miss. Here, she styled them with a slight wave at the ends for a casual effortless look. 

Related Articles
Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist
What Is the Italian Bob?
Experts Call the "Italian Bob" the Chicest One Out There
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Paired Her New Bright Blonde Highlights with a Corseted Bodysuit
Eva Mendes Exfoliation Mitts
Eva Mendes’ $10 Trick for Easy Exfoliation Tackles Alligator Skin and Ingrown Hairs
Hair Oil
Is Scalp Oiling the Secret to Shinier, Healthier Hair?
Shampoo Bar Results Sheet
The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season
Bleached Eyebrows Are the Undeniable Rock N' Roll Trend Of the Season
Otherland Limited-Edition Candle Reminiscent of the 90s
I’m a Candle Snob, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Limited-Edition Scent That’s Reminiscent of the 90s
This $8 Amazon Boxed Hair Dye Is the / Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
This $8 Boxed Hair Dye From Amazon Is the Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
Pamela Anderson
How to Recreate the Iconic ‘90s ‘Pamela Anderson’ Updo For Your Wedding Day
Affordable Skincare Brand Florence by Mills
The Most Popular Beauty Brand of 2022 Is Extremely Under-the-Radar, and All of Its Products Are Under $36
This $5 Nail Oil Grew My Nails Out So Long People Ask If They're Fake
This $5 Oil Treatment Grew Out My Stubby Nails So Long, People Ask If They're Fake
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Proved This Major Fashion Faux Pas Is Totally Worth Breaking