U-Shaped Haircuts Are This Season's "It" Look

While some TikTok hair trends are questionable at best, one seems to have the universal stamp of approval: U-shaped haircuts — and for good reason.

It’s no exaggeration that the U-shaped haircut looks good on everyone. Flowy and full of volume, this cut may be the answer to your hair prayers if you’re looking for an easy and subtle way to change up your look. But what exactly is a U-shaped haircut? How do you style it? And how to ask your hairstylist for one? See what the experts had to say below to answer all your burning questions.

What is a U-shaped haircut?

Aptly named, a U-shaped haircut is a cut where hair looks like the letter “U” in the back. Kimberly Gueldner, hairstylist and owner of Voel Hair Studio, explains that the cut gradually gets longer as you move from front layers to the back; it is meant to give you a softer layered look that has more flow and looks more natural. “You have more movement to the hair and can hold a style better because the hair isn't so heavy,” she says. “It tends to add volume as well.”

Ulta Beauty hairstylist Leonardo Valencia agrees and adds that most U-shaped cuts are a result of face-framing layers being connected to the perimeter of the ends of your hair. This helps hair avoid having a bottom-heavy look that weighs it down. He says a U-shaped haircut works for all hair types, but it especially works well for those who have naturally wavy and curly hair to give it more shape.

How to style a U-shaped haircut?

Styling all depends on your hair type. If you have fine, straight hair, Valencia suggests using a medium round brush to give your ends a feathered bend and brushing strands backward with a wide-tooth comb to add volume for a nice blowout. You’ll then want to finish with a light-hold texture spray. Gueldner adds that you can add rollers for extra lift and volume.

If you have curly or wavy texture, Valencia says to simply use mousse for definition, volume, and hold. He advises against excessively styling the perimeter of your curly hair to keep that defined U-shape. When using a diffuser, he says to flip hair over until dry and then flip hair back. Gueldner says that air drying your hair gives it a more natural vibe.

What to ask for if you want a U-shaped haircut:

Valencia says to tell your stylist that you want something more rounded to the length of your hair. “Most of will know you either want a U-shape or V-shape [cut] and can accommodate your preference,” he says.

Gueldner adds that you should emphasize that you want more of a natural shape to your layers to give you that rounded look. But as always, the best way to ask for a U-shaped cut is to bring some reference photos for a visual. If you don’t know where to pull from, see how some of our favorite celebs are wearing this cut.

U-shaped haircut with layers

Instagram @jennychohair

Ana de Armas showed off soft romantic layers for her U-shape cut. While it’s just a bit longer than a lob, she proved that you don’t have to go extra long to pull off the look.

Curly U-shaped haircut

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union’s natural curls are subtly layered with bangs that blend in seamlessly with the overall look. Styled in a U-shaped cut, the result is major volume for days.

Blown-out U-shaped haircut

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried’s long layers blend seamlessly and gradually get longer as it reaches the back. Paired with her honey blonde shade, it doesn’t get more old Hollywood glam than this.

Long U-shaped haircut

Instagram @joansmalls

Joan Smalls’ layers give that barely-there vibe and are subtly giving her long strands body and definition. Not to mention, the copper shade is just stunning on.

Voluminous U-shaped haircut

Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET

It’s always better when bigger — especially when showing off your luscious curls. Beyoncé wore her long curls cut with soft layers and parted to the side to give her hair more of a defined lift.

U-shaped haircut with subtle movement

Instagram @jlo

It’s hard to compete with a donut-glazed complexion, but Lopez’s soft layers are hard to miss. Here, she styled them with a slight wave at the ends for a casual effortless look.

