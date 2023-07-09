I’m a Beauty Editor and This Luxe, On-Sale Serum Is the Most Transformative Skincare Product I've Tried

Get 20 percent off the entire site.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on July 9, 2023

As much as I like my luxe and expensive beauty products, most of the time you can find an affordable alternative to (or dupe of) a product that costs hundreds of dollars. There is one huge exception and that is U Beauty. Its products are so skin-transforming and unique that there is simply nothing to be done besides making the splurge. But, there’s good news: Thanks to a secret sale using the code SHOPDIRECT20, the entire site is 20 percent off. 

Resurfacing Compound

U Beauty Resurfacing Compound

U Beauty

The bottle of Resurfacing Compound I have in my vanity has been dismantled as I pathetically try to scrape out any remaining formula. It’s made a major difference in my skin, which is more congested, dull, broken out, and uneven than it has been since I’ve made Resurfacing Compound an unnegotiable part of my routine. But I am not immune to that hefty $148 price tag, so I’ve put off buying another bottle until now. 

This three-in-one toner, serum, and daily exfoliant is formulated with vitamin C, vitamin E, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), hyaluronic acid, and retinol. The effect is faster cell turnover, brighter skin, lessened dark spots, smaller pores, and a smoother more hydrated complexion. I’m in my late 20s so I can’t speak to Resurfacing Compound’s supposed wrinkle-reducing aspect but one five-star reviewer called it “Botox in a bottle.” “I could feel my skin tightening and softening immediately,” another wrote. 

The Super Hydrator

U Beauty The SUPER Hydrator

U Beauty

This is one of a handful of moisturizers I get excited about. The crux of the formula is hyaluronic acid, specifically an astounding five different types of it. Each one is a different size so as to best penetrate all pertinent layers of the skin to offer deep hydration. The other ingredients worth a mention are skin-plumping peptides and soothing oat extract

A shopper in their 50s wrote, “within two weeks my skin was smoother and more radiant.” Plus, “my face looks younger and I no longer feel the need to use makeup on a daily basis,” they added. Another said The Super Hydrator is responsible for a transformation “from lizard skin to dewy skin.” Finally, a 70-year-old shopper wrote that it makes their “crepey scally skin smooth.”

The Plasma Lip Compound

U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound

U Beauty

I didn’t realize how much dead dull skin was on my lips until I used the Plasma Lip Compound. After two days my lips looked fuller, brighter, smoother, and more hydrated to the point where my lipstick even wore better. One reviewer concurred, “I have plumper lips after using this every night for one week.” 

At the core of the formula is, once again, hyaluronic acid, which alongside shea butter and castor seed oil, provides locked-in nourishment. There are also peptides and ceramides which penetrate lips to create a plump and bouncy look. Some shoppers even say they’ve seen anti-aging benefits with lessened or even disappeared fine lines. 

Previously when I used The Plasma Lip Compound, I’d apply it when I first began my skincare routine so that I felt like it had time to really absorb and activate by the time I got to lipstick. But the brand just launched it in three color variations (my favorite is the brick beige Fawn) and in the sticky summer heat, it’s replaced my lipstick altogether.

