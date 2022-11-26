I Started Skin Cycling With This Resurfacing Serum, and It Cleared Up My Skin In 2 Weeks

One of the best perks of my job as a shopping editor is testing out new skincare products on a regular basis. While this has led me to discovering some spectacular finds, it can also be taxing on my easily reactive and sensitive skin. But nothing has had a greater improvement on leveling out my skin’s tone, texture, and plumpness like skin cycling — and that’s thanks to the U Beauty Resurfacing Compound.

The TikTok skincare obsession was first created by dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, MD. The four-night regimen includes using an exfoliant, followed by one night of using retinoids, then two "recovery" nights full of moisturizer. "After just two cycles, you can start to see overall improvement in radiance and glow to the skin," Dr. Bowe explained to followers, and that was my exact experience in just two weeks of swapping in the U Beauty Resurfacing Compound — an anti-aging powerhouse. Applying just a pea-sized drop of this serum every four days eliminates fine lines and acne, while hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and glycerin hydrate, and antioxidants protect the skin from pollution.

Instead of breaking out, my skin has been completely clear — no easy task. I’ve noticed fewer fine lines around my eyes and forehead, dry patches are far less noticeable, and my dull, cold-weather complexion looks way more alive. The compound is available in three sizes starting at $88, but the brand is running a sitewide Black Friday sale through Monday, November 28, offering an instant 20 percent off when you enter the code SIREN at checkout.

I’m not the only one who’s seen a marked improvement in my skin thanks to this serum. Brazilian-American fashion and beauty entrepreneur Camila Coelho describes the compound’s formula as “so lightweight,” it feels like she has “nothing on” her skin. She adds that, while pricey, it’s “worth it” because she can “actually see it working” — she believes it “lifts” her face up.

The Resurfacing Compound has an average 4.4 star rating from over 540 shoppers who say it makes their skin “brighter” and “more youthful.” One shopper wrote that they were dealing with adult acne, fine lines, and wrinkles, but "within a week" of using the serum, their skin was clear, dark spots were lighter, and pores were noticeably smaller. They added that their skin looked so youthful, their mom asked if they had "gotten a facelift," and then decided to start using it, too.

Give your skin the gift it deserves this weekend by ordering the Resurfacing Compound from $70 with the code SIREN, and taking advantage of the U Beauty Black Friday Sale while it's still ongoing.



