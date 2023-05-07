I’m a Beauty Editor, and My Rough Skin, Bumpy Arms, and Uneven Complexion Are No Match for This Body Serum

When people find out I write about beauty for a living, they frequently ask me the same question: What’s your favorite beauty product? Following my groans of indecision, they get more specific and ask which product is most important in my routine. That question, I do have an answer for: U Beauty’s Resurfacing Compound has changed the overall texture and health of my skin. Now, the brand has launched a Resurfacing Body Compound — and the results are just as impressive.

U Beauty

Shop now: $128; ubeauty.com

Thanks to a very stacked ingredient lineup, the Resurfacing Body Compound is an exfoliating, retexturizing, skin-strengthening, and conditioning treatment. Star ingredients include shea butter, glycolic acid, and mandelic acid, a trio responsible for gentle chemical exfoliation, skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and long-lasting moisture. And for a more potent form of exfoliation, phytic acid breaks down those outer duller layers of the skin while calming skin sensitivity. Also on board, biomimetic peeling peptides mimic your body's desquamation process — the peeling of skin that happens when your body is recovering from damage.

While there is a complicated science behind the formula, a simpler explanation of the compound’s capabilities is a rundown of what it’s done for me so far: It brightened the indescribable dullness in my skin, evened out my skin tone, prevented post-shaving razor bumps and ingrown hairs from forming, and gotten rid of some of the congested bumps on the backs of my arms and thighs. It’s also made my body better at retaining moisture; I apply less body lotion, less often.

Very light and thin, a half-pump of the formula covers my entire calf, so even though it’s $128, I know it will last me a long time. It truly absorbs instantly and I don’t feel any sort of tingling or stinging sensation, which I frequently experience from other similar body-exfoliating products.

Over $100 is expensive for, well, any beauty product, but like the Resurfacing Face Compound, I know that the price is worth it for the ultimate skin transformation. Head to U Beauty to shop its new Resurfacing Body Compound.

