Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too

As someone who owns multiple lip product-only makeup bags to keep in my purse, nightstand, and car, choosing products that have multiple benefits is a top priority for me. Of course, different lip products serve different purposes, but I recently came across one that checks off nearly all of my must-have lip-benefit boxes, and then some.

U Beauty, the brand created by beauty expert Tina Craig and known for its internet-loved Resurfacing Compound, has also formulated a product to rejuvenate the lips. I was eager to try The Plasma Lip Compound thanks to its multipurpose promise of plumping, hydrating, and reducing vertical lines around the lips, all while providing a glossy, subtle color. Dry, chapped lips, which are particularly prevalent during the winter, also get relief with moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and jojoba, which soften and heal.

To create a fuller-looking lip and reduce fine lines, the Plasma Lip Compound includes hyaluronic acid to reduce wrinkles, as well as peptides and ceramides to create a “pillow-effect,” according to the brand. I started by using the product once in the morning and once right before bed, but soon found myself using it even more frequently. At night, I apply it on my lips and the surrounding area — aka those pesky vertical lines around the mouth. The metal applicator tip is cooling and contoured on both sides for easy application, while the liquid product glides on smoothly.

Immediate benefits I found include a glossy, wet look without feeling sticky or tacky, as well as an enhanced, natural rosy hue. It also offers a slight tingling sensation to let me know it’s working. My lips feel softer after use, and I like having it on overnight so I wake up to hydrated lips.

During the day, I apply the Plasma Lip Compound regularly and wear it alone (it’s ideal for days you go au naturel), or use it to provide shine over a matte lip color. I’ve been using the product for about one month, and have noticed both a subtle reduction in lip lines and a more voluminous appearance, which is amplified while using the product. While the price tag is a bit steep — at $68 — it takes very little to go a long way and spreads easily over lips so you only need a thin layer with each use.

Shoppers rave about the U Beauty Plasma Lip Compound’s noticeable benefits, too. One shopper shared they were “shocked” by how “satisfyingly the product performed,” while another reviewer, who said they have used it for four months, shared that “the wrinkles on [their] lips are gone.” Just in time for winter, a third reviewer with “chronic dry and chapped lips” said that “this is the first product that seems to help.” The shopper shared that the “flakiness and dryness is gone after just a couple days” of use. To sum it up, it makes lips “soft, juicy, and beautiful,” according to one person.

Give your lips a tall drink of water and some volume when you shop the Plasma Lip Compound