The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is on Sale for InStyle Readers

As a shopping writer, I’ve been sent a fair share of skincare products, from eye creams to moisturizers, but I was extra excited when a buzzworthy overnight skin treatment from U-Beauty arrived at my door. Not only has the tried-and-true brand won over celebrities and shoppers, but even InStyle editors, who have raved about its skin-clearing resurfacing serum and plumping lip treatment.

U-Beauty has taken celebrity skincare routines by storm, including Paris Hilton and Emma Roberts. The reason the brand has been kicking up a storm is thanks to the collection’s special Siren Capsule technology included in all its products, which ensures that “ingredients are released strictly where skin is frail, compromised, or in need of visible rejuvenation” — AKA, it targets the areas where skin needs tending to the most and immediately applies its formula to treat that area. When U-Beauty products are used as directed, the fast-acting formulas enable users to start seeing improvements in their skin in just a matter of days. I can confirm that was the case when I tried the Barrier Bioactive Treatment, which improved my complexion in a week.

I was already enamored with the award-winning face cream upon opening the packaging. The treatment comes in a sleek, neutral-toned recyclable bottle, and has an easy pump to distribute the product. After dispensing the cream into my hand, I expected a thick treatment, but the texture was silky and lightweight. When I applied it to my face as the last step in my nighttime skincare routine, it absorbed extremely fast — it felt nice going to bed without feeling like I had a ton of product slathered on my face.

After just one week of using the overnight treatment, I had noticeable improvements in my once dull, dry complexion. Not only does the cream feel super hydrating when applied at night, but my skin continues to look and feel bouncy and supple the following morning. That’s because it’s packed with powerhouse ingredients like urea, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, which work to improve skin’s elasticity, lock in moisture, and balance skin tone. It’s a game-changer to wake up and actually look awake.

To upkeep the glow and keep my sensitive skin under control throughout the day, I also use the brand’s Resurfacing Compound serum in the morning. My skin is much softer and calmer since using both U-Beauty products.

I’m not the only person blown away by the U-Beauty results. Shoppers with different skin types and concerns are applauding the Barrier Bioactive Treatment and say it’s “worth every penny.” A user with oily skin said they “can’t get over” how smooth their skin feels, while another whose skin was lacking firmness and elasticity described their experience as “deeply transformative.” A third reviewer called it a “skincare miracle” with “groundbreaking” results in evening then texture of their skin.

