Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say

Of all the endless innovations in the beauty sphere, the one item I most frequently hear associated with words like “life-changing” and “miraculous” is the tinted serum. It fits seamlessly into most people's routines — it provides a perfectly minimal (yet noticeable) amount of coverage while offering the short-term benefits of makeup alongside the long-term benefits of skincare. It’s become a popular category amongst celebrities, beauty editors, and shoppers alike. With so many on the market, you may have missed Typology’s Tinted Serum that shoppers call “the holy grail.”

If you’re not familiar with Typology, the clean French brand offers skincare, bodycare, and haircare that I have been a fan of for years now. Its products are straightforward (think The Ordinary) with efficacy at the forefront but also a chic aesthetic to boot.

As a skincare product, Typology’s Serum is loaded with vitamin C, aloe vera, and squalane, making it a brightening, skin-evening, hydrating, softening, and smoothing multitasker. On the pigment side of things, the tinted serum comes in a somewhat limited selection of six shades, including options for medium skin with warm tones and dark skin with cool tones; that being said, this is a very light coverage product, so the shades are more flexible and universal than something like a full coverage foundation. If you need help choosing, the brand provides a guide with photos and a quiz to help you pick between shades.

The Tinted Serum is a fragrance- and silicone-free concoction that has garnered over 1,600 five-star reviews from shoppers, who say it “blends perfectly” and goes on “like a silky veil.” One reviewer said they were able to find their perfect shade despite their “hard-to-match medium with olive undertone complexion.” “I absolutely love the blurring effect, finish, and lightweight, easily absorbed texture,” they wrote. “It also does not settle into or highlight pores whatsoever.” The shopper also noted the pigment from the Tinted Serum did not transfer or slide off their face.

Another reviewer said the product makes them look like they’re “wearing a real-life filter” that still looks “so natural.” “It's the first time that a tinted skincare product has done its job without being visible,” another shopper said.

