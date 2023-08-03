The Growth Serum-Infused Mascara With an 11,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock After 10 Months

What better product than a lash growth serum for longer, fuller eyelashes? How about a serum-infused mascara? There are a few on the market, but Typology’s Serum Mascara With 1% Pea Peptides and Castor Oil is possibly the most coveted, having launched last fall and selling out in less than a month. It’s been completely out of stock for 10 months, and during that period, has amassed a 11,000+ person waitlist. But good news: It’s finally back in stock and worth nabbing now lest it sells out again.

This is a lash serum first and a mascara second, making it a great two-in-one if you want growth in the long term without having to sacrifice wearing mascara. There are three integral ingredients that support its lash care aspect (all of which are vegan): peptides, castor oil, and keratin.

Typology

Peptides are often touted for their skincare benefits, but they can help with hair growth, too. Peptides reduce inflammation, which can slow down growth and increase the size of follicles, lending to thicker hair. Castor oil also has growth and protective properties, while Keratin strengthens strands, leading to less breakage.

I just started using Typology’s Serum Mascara, so I can’t speak to its long-term effects, but purely as a mascara, its application is silky and thin, making it great for creating natural-looking lashes. I like to think of it as the ‘gym lips’ of mascaras.

A 67-year-old shopper said that not only did it “condition [her] lashes,” but it also made them “look darker and thicker.” Another reviewer wrote, “I have genuinely noticed a difference in my natural lash length since using this.” A shopper with “lashes that have thinned a lot with aging” called this their “go-to daily mascara” thanks to its conditioning properties.

For a lash-lengthening serum with a subtle bonus, grab a tube of Typology’s Serum Mascara. Remember to act fast; if the mascara sells out, it could be months before you have the opportunity to buy it again.

