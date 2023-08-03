The Growth Serum-Infused Mascara With an 11,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock After 10 Months

Shoppers in their 60s say their lashes look “darker and thicker.”

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Typology Length Serum Mascara
Photo:

Typology Paris/ InStyle

What better product than a lash growth serum for longer, fuller eyelashes? How about a serum-infused mascara? There are a few on the market, but Typology’s Serum Mascara With 1% Pea Peptides and Castor Oil is possibly the most coveted, having launched last fall and selling out in less than a month. It’s been completely out of stock for 10 months, and during that period, has amassed a 11,000+ person waitlist. But good news: It’s finally back in stock and worth nabbing now lest it sells out again. 

This is a lash serum first and a mascara second, making it a great two-in-one if you want growth in the long term without having to sacrifice wearing mascara. There are three integral ingredients  that support its lash care aspect (all of which are vegan): peptides, castor oil, and keratin.

Typology Serum Mascara with 1% Pea Peptides + Castor Oil

Typology

Peptides are often touted for their skincare benefits, but they can help with hair growth, too. Peptides reduce inflammation, which can slow down growth and increase the size of follicles, lending to thicker hair. Castor oil also has growth and protective properties, while Keratin strengthens strands, leading to less breakage. 

I just started using Typology’s Serum Mascara, so I can’t speak to its long-term effects, but purely as a mascara, its application is silky and thin, making it great for creating natural-looking lashes. I like to think of it as the ‘gym lips’ of mascaras. 

A 67-year-old shopper said that not only did it “condition [her] lashes,” but it also made them “look darker and thicker.” Another reviewer wrote, “I have genuinely noticed a difference in my natural lash length since using this.” A shopper with “lashes that have thinned a lot with aging” called this their “go-to daily mascara” thanks to its conditioning properties. 

For a lash-lengthening serum with a subtle bonus, grab a tube of Typology’s Serum Mascara. Remember to act fast; if the mascara sells out, it could be months before you have the opportunity to buy it again. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Iâm a Fashion Editor Who Relies on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Outfits
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I Rely on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Dressing
Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Pants Are the âMost Comfortableâ Youâll Own â and Theyâre Just $31
I Hate Wearing Shorts, So I’m Buying These Breezy $28 Pants to Keep Me Cool in the Summer Heat
Related Articles
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Shoppers Are âShocked and Amazedâ by This Best-Selling, $12 Shampoo That Thickens Hair in Just a Few Weeks
Shoppers With Thinning Hair Now Have “Locks Like Rapunzel” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Shampoo
Beauty and Skincare Used by Hilary Duff and Margot Robbie Is Up to TK% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days
Amazonâs Hottest New Mascara Release Is This Martha Stewart-Backed Formula Thatâs On Sale for Just $10
Martha Stewart Is the Face of This Just-Launched $10 Mascara That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser
Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Cleanser Makes Skin “Brighter” and Firmer in Weeks
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Credits Her “Weightless, Beachy" Mermaid Hair to This Wave-Boosting Spray
Bye Bye Lines Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Serum From a Brand My 71-Year-Old Mom Loves Is “the Secret to No More Wrinkles”
Shampoo Bar
This Volumizing Shampoo Bar Gave Shoppers’ “Very Fine, Thin Hair” So Much Bounce and Body
Sunday Riley Sale
My Glow-Inducing Must-Haves From This Oprah-Used Skincare Brand Are on Major Sale
A person's shoulder-lenght blonde hair blows in the breeze.
This $7 Humidity-Resistant Spray Helps Fine Hair "Stay in Place" and "Look Natural" All Day, Shoppers Say
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
RoC Facewash
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing
Osea Body Polish
People Can’t Stop Commenting on My Baby-Soft Skin Thanks to 2 Gentle Exfoliators I Use Religiously
Slicked Back Hair Looks
The 20 Best Ways to Wear Slicked-Back Hair
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Balm
My Secret to an Enhanced but Natural-Looking Pink Lip Color Is on Sale for $15