What Kind of Bag You Need, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

These style tips were written in the stars.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 05:22PM
Whether you love or hate astrology, you have to admit that there's a certain comfort in understanding the ins and outs of your zodiac sign. Even if you don't have your birth chart memorized, knowing a thing or two about your sign can bring a bit of clarity and guidance to your life including, but not limited to, what kind type of handbag is right for you. Yes, really.

Since we all know that committing to buying a handbag or purse, especially a designer one with a triple dollar sign price tag, can be overwhelming to the point of paralysis, we tapped renowned astrologist and fashion expert Lisa Stardust to help you determine what type of handbag is best for your zodiac sign. Ahead, Stardust explains what bags work best for what signs and why.

Handbags for Aries

A green Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag, a type of handbag for Aries

Bottega Veneta

Shop now: Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag in Parakeet, $4,500.

For Aries, Stardust recommends the Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag. "It comes in a lot of colors and has a lot of personality," she explains. "Aries just like to carry around their necessities, so a small bag like this one in a bold color would be ideal for them."

Handbags for Taurus

A Chanel Caviar Quilted Medium Double Flap Light Pink, a type of handbag for Taurus.

Chanel

Shop now: Chanel Caviar Quilted Medium Double Flap Light Pink, $8,455.

Taurus's signature color is pink, thanks to their sign being ruled by Venus. Stardust recommends they reach for a classic Chanel handbag. "They like luxury, but they like functional luxury," she explains.

Handbags for Gemini

Balmain BBuzz 19 Fringe Suede Top-Handle Bag, a type of handbag for Geminis.

Balmain

Shop now: Balmain BBuzz 19 Fringe Suede Top-Handle Bag, $1,850.

Geminis gravitate towards bolder handbags, and Stardust thinks they'd be drawn to the fringe on this Balmain purse. Ruled by Mercury, they're all about what's new and original, but would probably prefer a simple fringe in a neutral color like tan rather than a bold shade.

Handbags for Cancer

A Telfar Large Shopping Bag, a type of handbag for Cancer.

Telfar

Shop now: Telfar Large Shopping Bag in Highlighter Yellow, $257.

"Cancers aren't afraid of color," Stardust says of the water sign. "A Telfar bag would be ideal for them," she shares. When it comes to which size and shape, Stardust recommends a larger tote because Cancers "like to carry all of their own essentials and have room for essentials for others too."

Handbags for Leo

A metallic Brandon Blackwood bag, a type of handbag for Leos.

Brandon Blackwood

Shop now: Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk in Stainless Steel, $250.

For Leos, Stardust recommends a square metallic bag. "Leos love glamour, and they don't have to be over-the-top about it," she explains. "They like to make a point with their accessories."

Handbags for Virgo

Prada moon bag in white

Prada

Shop now: Prada Moon Padded Nappa-Leather Bag, $2,950

Virgos would definitely love a Prada Moon Bag, says Stardust. "The Prada Moon Bag in white, gray, or blue is very Virgo because Virgos love structure, shape, and simple sophistication." If you're a Virgo not keen on hunting down a vintage bag, Stardust also recommends the Prada Black Saffiano Triangle Bag. "Virgos are also all about form and perfection, so this bag would be great for them."

Handbags for Libra

An Hermes Kelly Handbag, a type of handbag for Libras.

Hermes

Shop now: Hermès Kelly Handbag in Natural Chamonix, $8,680.

Libras gravitate towards the finer things in life with an artistic edge, says Stardust. "They love nice things, and they want others to notice their good taste," she explains. "They would definitely adore an Hermès Kelly bag."

Handbags for Scorpio

Madison Leather Crossbody Fold-Over Clutch

Saddle Tan

Shop now: Madison Leather Crossbody Fold-Over Clutch, $145.

"People always say that Scorpios love wacky things, but they'd actually prefer a simple, fold-over bag," says Stardust. "They like that they can transform it and wear it differently," she says of this fire sign that loves evolution and change.

Handbags for Sagittarius

Cult Gaia Nila Tote Bag, a handbag for Sagittarius.

Cult Gaia

Shop now: Cult Gaia Nila Tote Bag, $648.

"Unlike Scorpios, Sagittarians love to make a statement," says Stardust, who recommends the Cult Gaia Nila Tote Bag for this artistic sign. "They like funky pieces that stand out," she adds.

Handbags for Capricorn

Portland Leather 'Almost Perfect' Leather Tote Bag, a type of bag for Capricorns.

Portland Leather

Shop now: Portland Leather 'Almost Perfect' Leather Tote Bag, $118.

Capricorns, the CEOs of the zodiac, according to Stardust, love a tote bag. "They're business-oriented," she says and adds that while Capricorns do like luxury, they're also frugal. To this sign, the type of tote bag matters less than whether or not their work laptop and files fit into it.

Handbags for Aquarius

Loewe Elephant Pouch Crossbody Bag, a type of handbag for Aquarius.

Loewe

Shop now: Loewe Elephant Pouch Crossbody Bag in New Candy, $890

"The Loewe Elephant Pouch is a very Aquarian bag," Stardust says. Its unique shape is perfect for the quirky and independent sign. "They like things that no one else will have," she shares, "because it suits their individuality."

Handbags for Pisces

Cotopaxi Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack in Del Dia, a type of handbag for Pisces.

Cotapaxi

Shop now: Cotopaxi Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack in Del Dia, $25.

A fanny pack is perfect for Pisces, Stardust shares. Pisces love color, and they're also very hands-on. They'll likely prefer to wear their brightly-colored fanny packs in a crossbody style. As the fish of the zodiac, "they need their fins to do other things," which means a shoulder bag or clutch just won't do.

