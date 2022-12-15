Tyler Perry Shared His Reaction to Becoming Lilibet Diana's Godfather

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first decamped to Southern California, they spent some time at Tyler Perry's house. While it seemed like a strange situation — after all, what does a superstar movie producer have to do with runaway royals — Perry explained exactly how their friendship came to be in the finale of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

"You said, 'Stay as long as you need to.' We said, 'Maybe we just stay forever,' " Harry told Perry in the show about how he was generous enough to lend them his home. "It was bliss, because no one knew we were there."

During an interview, Perry said that he first contacted Meghan ahead of her wedding. In the correspondence, he told the duchess-to-be that he was "praying" for her and that he was well aware of all the controversy surrounding her relationship with Prince Harry.

"I couldn't even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things," Perry said. He noted that he could relate to some of the things that she was going through. "When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people, and I know how hurtful and horrible it can be." He finished by saying that he "immediately empathized" with Meghan.

They grew close, obviously, but Harry and Meghan took the friendship one step further when they asked Perry to be their daughter Lilibet Diana's godfather. In the episode, he explained that it was an honor that they asked.



"I go, 'OK, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa,' " Perry continued. "I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.'"

However, he did have some hesitation with all the formality. Of course, the Sussexes didn't put him through all the pomp and circumstance.

"I called them back and go, 'Uh, hold on a second — does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royal family] and figure all that out? 'Cause I don't wanna do that,'" he said. "'Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that's OK.'"

