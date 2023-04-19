There's a 'Twilight' TV Series Coming Your Way

Now that you've made room on your bookshelf for the two new books that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer promised are on the way, it's time to clear out your schedule for some TV time, too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there's a brand-new Twilight TV series in the works, so that vampire-shaped void in everyone's hearts will be full in due time. Lionsgate, the company behind the wildly successful film franchise, is also backing the new venture and Meyer "is expected to be involved in the television adaptation."

Sinead Daly, who has worked on the runaway hit Tell Me Lies as well as beloved shows like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and The Get Down, has been enlisted to write the script for Twilight. So far, there's not much information out, so it's not clear whether the show will be a new take on the films or an offshoot of Meyer's work set in the Twilight universe.

THR adds that the original films, which starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. Back in 2017, half a decade after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 hit theaters, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer mentioned that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories." The statement was in reference to two very popular (and money-making) series: Twilight and The Hunger Games.



The Twilight news comes after Max announced that it was reviving Harry Potter with a seven-season TV show that'll have a 10-year rollout. It's a trend that TV fans are getting accustomed to, especially now that Prime Video has its The Lord of the Rings series.

