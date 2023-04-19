There's a 'Twilight' TV Series Coming Your Way

Hold on tight, spider monkeys.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 03:12PM
ROBERT PATTINSON and KRISTEN STEWART
Photo:

Courtesy Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Now that you've made room on your bookshelf for the two new books that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer promised are on the way, it's time to clear out your schedule for some TV time, too. According to The Hollywood Reporterthere's a brand-new Twilight TV series in the works, so that vampire-shaped void in everyone's hearts will be full in due time. Lionsgate, the company behind the wildly successful film franchise, is also backing the new venture and Meyer "is expected to be involved in the television adaptation."

Sinead Daly, who has worked on the runaway hit Tell Me Lies as well as beloved shows like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and The Get Down, has been enlisted to write the script for Twilight. So far, there's not much information out, so it's not clear whether the show will be a new take on the films or an offshoot of Meyer's work set in the Twilight universe.

ROBERT PATTINSON and KRISTEN STEWART

Courtesy Lionsgate Home Entertainment

THR adds that the original films, which starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide. Back in 2017, half a decade after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 hit theaters, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer mentioned that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories." The statement was in reference to two very popular (and money-making) series: Twilight and The Hunger Games.

The Twilight news comes after Max announced that it was reviving Harry Potter with a seven-season TV show that'll have a 10-year rollout. It's a trend that TV fans are getting accustomed to, especially now that Prime Video has its The Lord of the Rings series. 

Related Articles
Rachel McAdams as Regina George
Rachel McAdams Says She's Down for the New 'Mean Girls' Movie — But There's One Stipulation
Simona Tabasco
Simona Tabasco Wore the Perfect Pair of Gucci Flares
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
The First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Is Finally Here
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Paired Her Sheer Zebra Jumpsuit With Batgirl Sunglasses on the Red Carpet
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly Wrote About Her Traumatic Childhood and Going to the Strip Club With Her Mom
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated
Katy Perry 'Variety''s Power of Women Presented 2021
Katy Perry's Job Recently Scored Her Some Cool-Mom Points With Her Daughter Daisy
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Says He's Too Scared to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress
Vanessa Hudgens Wants Us All to Believe in Ghosts
Vanessa Hudgens Wants Us All to Believe in Ghosts
Jennifer Garner on the 'Today Show'
Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Perfect Summer Power Suit
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Missed the Deadline to RSVP for the Coronation
NEWS: Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'
Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Joked About Taking a "Vow of Chastity" as She Prepares to Co-Host 'Live' With Mark Consuelos