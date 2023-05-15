I Swapped Waxing and Threading for This $18 Amazon Tool That Keeps Hair Off My Top Lip for a Full Month

It removes every single hair with no irritation.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
Published on May 15, 2023

Tweezerman Upper Lip Hair Remover
Photo:

Amazon

Facial hair might not be the world's sexiest topic, but it is a part of life (at least for me). Every month or so, without fail, those pesky, unwanted hairs show up on my top lip. And, since my hair is dark brown, it can be pretty darn noticeable. I’m not opposed to laser hair removal, but, honestly, I’ve been lazy about finding the best place for that in Los Angeles. (Hit me up with my recs.) In the meantime, I’ve tried every other remedy under the sun — waxing, sugaring, threading, and tweezing, all in the hopes of seeing these hairs fade for good. Unfortunately, all of these remedies cause major skin irritation for me, leading to redness and clusters of whiteheads that make me wonder why I decided to try in the first place.

In my seemingly never-ending quest to find a better solution, I happened upon the Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover at Amazon. The tool promised to remove the hairs on my upper lip without irritation or ingrown hairs for the mere price of $18, so it was obvious that I had to try it. So, add to cart I did — and it’s safe to say this little tool isn’t leaving my beauty arsenal any time soon.

Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover

 Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com

I will admit that the Tweezerman tool seemed a bit daunting when I first removed it from the package, but it’s actually quite simple to use. It definitely has a bit of a learning curve (pun intended), but I watched Tweezerman’s how-to video and read some reviews to figure out exactly how to use it. 

Basically, the two stainless steel coil springs work together to remove facial hair. To use it, simply place the curved top against your skin and twist the rings around the coils. You can twist them in either direction; I’ve found that twisting inward helps remove more hairs than outward. It’s also important to continue moving the tool and laying it across the skin at different angles to remove hair from different parts of your lip — for example, you may need to lay it diagonally at the corners and upright at your Cupid’s bow.

Now, I won’t lie — it’s a fun tool to use, but it’s also not exactly a painless experience. You are ripping hair out of your body, after all! But if you’re used to waxing, tweezing, sugaring, or threading, it won’t feel any different. What will be different is the irritation left behind — in this case, none at all. I am very pale, so I do actually experience some redness and inflammation immediately after using it, but it doesn’t last very long. The best part is that I’ve never experienced any breakouts after using it; where my skin used to bloom with whiteheads and little pustules now it remains smooth and bump-free.

The first time I used the Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover, I figured I may get a week or two without fuzz on my upper lip. Well, color me impressed, because I actually didn’t see any new growth for a month. This has been my experience every time I use it, too. Since it works to remove hair at the root, including the follicle, hair grows in more slowly. My skin is honestly so satisfyingly smooth after using this tool that I can’t help but run my fingers across my top lip in awe.

One thing’s for sure: my upper lip has never looked or felt so good. See the difference for yourself by adding the Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover to your Amazon cart for just $18.

