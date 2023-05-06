Amazon Shoppers Are Giving Up Eyebrow Wax Appointments in Favor of This $14 Tool They Call the "Best"

Few beauty qualms are as frustrating as a blunt pair of tweezers. Over years of shaping my own eyebrows (and plucking errant hairs above my upper lip) I’ve determined that a solid, sharp set is absolutely worth the investment. Of all the tools I’ve tried, the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer reigns supreme. Shoppers and celebrity makeup artists share my enthusiasm for the tool — which typically costs around $20. For a limited time, select colors are on sale at Amazon, with prices starting at $14.

The Tweezerman Slant Tweezer is a professional brow-plucking pincer made from durable stainless steel. Aptly named, the tweezer features a slanted tip in addition to satisfyingly sharp edges; together, these features allow for grabbing every last hair — including shorter signs of regrowth that often seem impossible to nab. Designed with a 25-degree angled tip, the tweezer tip is “the perfect angle for working against the brow bone,” per the brand. I’m no trigonometry buff, but I can confirm that the comfort and ease of use is unparalleled.

The tweezer is truly professional grade, as evidenced by myriad makeup artists who turn to the tool. Esteemed celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, whose clientele includes Kate Beckinsale and Gabrielle Union, for instance, used the Tweezerman Pro Slant Tweezer to get Lily Collins’s iconic, truly enviable arches into shape prior to the Met Gala. Moreover, Makeup artist Erika Verret used the tweezer on Miranda Kerr prior to the event, as did Carolina Gonzales, the makeup artist behind Ashley Park’s look. The list goes on.

Acclaim is similarly endless from shoppers at Amazon, where the tweezer boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, they “make tweezing easy.” So easy, in fact, they’ve “cut back” on brow waxing appointments, as they’re “able to handle maintenance much better on [their] own thanks to these tweezers.” Another reviewer notes that the tweezer is “very precise,” and “perfect for grip[ping] those stubborn hairs.”

A testament to durability: One shopper, who calls the tweezer “the best” reports owning their last Tweezerman tweezer for 20 years. Another, who laments about cheaper options that became blunt after a month, says Tweezerman’s are “the last set of tweezers you will ever need to buy.”

For a sharp, smartly designed tweezer that makeup artists, shoppers, and I swear by, snag the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer at Amazon while it’s still on sale.