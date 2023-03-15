Shoppers Say This Just-Launched Plumping Serum Makes Skin “Soft” and “Smooth” Within Days

The list of reasons to dislike winter could go on and on — bulky jackets, bone-chilling temperatures, sun becoming a faint memory — but as someone with already dry skin, it’s the lack of humidity that tops my list. Even during the muggiest months, I’m layering oils on top of moisturizers on top of serums just to keep my face hydrated. So when heaters turn on and air dries out, the efficacy of the products in my bathroom cabinet become all the more important. Luckily, the editor-loved brand Tula just launched a hydrating and plumping serum that shoppers claim provides results in just days.

The brand’s latest release is the Triple-Hydra Complex Day and Night Serum, the newest addition to its 24-7 Ultra Hydration family. I’m already obsessed with the lineup’s Ultra Hydrating moisturizer, which has kept my winter skin from flaking, so this serum designed to work in conjunction with it felt like an obvious no-brainer.

The hydrating serum is designed to plump skin and lock in moisture for up to 24 hours, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Tula formulated this new product with three types of hyaluronic acid as well as polyglutamic acid, a lesser known anti-aging ingredient that cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, MD, once told InStyle is 10-times more moisturizing than the former. It also contains a blend of pre- and probiotics, as well as hydrating squalane and plumping collagen. In the brand’s clinical trials, 100 percent of participants felt their skin was softer, nourished, and hydrated after one week, and 96 percent said their skin felt and looked firmer.

While it might be a new release, shoppers are already raving about the fast-acting formula. “I have only been using it for a few days but I can already see the results. My skin is softer,” wrote one shopper. Per another, “I could tell a difference after one use.” Others were impressed with how effectively it nourished skin. “[It] really hydrates and leaves skin smooth and shiny,” wrote one, while another explained that the “lightweight” formula “does not feel heavy or sticky” and provides “a hydrating glow.”

For dry winter skin in need of a pick me up, grab Tula’s hydrating and plumping serum today for $48.

