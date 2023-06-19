Expect “Brighter and Softer Skin” With This Rejuvenating Body Exfoliator, Reviewers Say

Really smooth, hydrated skin actually starts in the shower; even the best body lotions in the world can’t compensate for a lack of exfoliation. A gentle, yet gritty body scrub is always the answer, but finding one that will slough away dead skin without damaging the surface is easier said than done. Tula’s Take Care and Polish Revitalize and Cleanse Body Exfoliator is a great new option, according to reviewers, and it’s currently 20 percent off.

This isn’t the type of multi-use shower gel that conjures up images of locker rooms and dorm room showers. This product from a celebrity-loved brand is like skincare for your body. The two-in-one cleanser and exfoliator is packed with the type of high-quality ingredients your face is used to receiving.

For starters, there’s Tula’s proprietary, signature S6 Pro Complex, which is a combination of pre- and post-biotics that make skin feel smooth, nourished, and balanced. Then, for really exfoliated, vibrant, and bright skin, the formula boasts both physical and chemical exfoliants. The former is thanks to a mixture of lemon peel, cherry seed, and hibiscus flower which provide buffing and polishing.

The chemical exfoliation is courtesy of three types of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) — lactic, malic, and glycolic. Lactic acid can powerfully remove several layers of dead skin in one go, while glycolic acid minimizes the appearance of pores, treats ingrown hairs, and promotes collagen growth, and malic acid brightens the complexion while improving bumpy texture. It also is a humectant, so it’ll keep your skin hydrated even as it exfoliates.

This Tula body wash is tasked with a lot of heavy lifting, but it delivers, according to dozens of five-star shoppers. One reviewer called it a “miracle worker” for “restoring” damaged skin. Another said, “[Take Care and Polish] is the only thing that can get layers of sunscreen and [stickiness] off and doesn’t strip my skin.”

Head to Tula to shop the on-sale Take Care and Polish Revitalize and Cleanse Body Exfoliator for “brighter and softer skin after just one use,” according to reviewers. While you’re there, consider a body moisturizer to match: the brand’s equally loved Take Care and Nourish Body Moisturizer.

