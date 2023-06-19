Expect “Brighter and Softer Skin” With This Rejuvenating Body Exfoliator, Reviewers Say

It sloughs away sunscreen buildup and dry skin.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tula revitalize & cleanse body exfoliator
Photo:

Courtesy Tula

Really smooth, hydrated skin actually starts in the shower; even the best body lotions in the world can’t compensate for a lack of exfoliation. A gentle, yet gritty body scrub is always the answer, but finding one that will slough away dead skin without damaging the surface is easier said than done. Tula’s Take Care and Polish Revitalize and Cleanse Body Exfoliator is a great new option, according to reviewers, and it’s currently 20 percent off. 

This isn’t the type of multi-use shower gel that conjures up images of locker rooms and dorm room showers. This product from a celebrity-loved brand is like skincare for your body. The two-in-one cleanser and exfoliator is packed with the type of high-quality ingredients your face is used to receiving. 

Tula revitalize & cleanse body exfoliator

Tula

Shop now: $27 (Originally $34); tula.com

For starters, there’s Tula’s proprietary, signature S6 Pro Complex, which is a combination of pre- and post-biotics that make skin feel smooth, nourished, and balanced. Then, for really exfoliated, vibrant, and bright skin, the formula boasts both physical and chemical exfoliants. The former is thanks to a mixture of lemon peel, cherry seed, and hibiscus flower which provide buffing and polishing. 

The chemical exfoliation is courtesy of three types of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) — lactic, malic, and glycolic. Lactic acid can powerfully remove several layers of dead skin in one go, while glycolic acid minimizes the appearance of pores, treats ingrown hairs, and promotes collagen growth, and malic acid brightens the complexion while improving bumpy texture. It also is a humectant, so it’ll keep your skin hydrated even as it exfoliates. 

This Tula body wash is tasked with a lot of heavy lifting, but it delivers, according to dozens of five-star shoppers. One reviewer called it a “miracle worker” for “restoring” damaged skin. Another said, “[Take Care and Polish] is the only thing that can get layers of sunscreen and [stickiness] off and doesn’t strip my skin.” 

Head to Tula to shop the on-sale Take Care and Polish Revitalize and Cleanse Body Exfoliator for “brighter and softer skin after just one use,” according to reviewers. While you’re there, consider a body moisturizer to match: the brand’s equally loved Take Care and Nourish Body Moisturizer

advanced hydration body moisturizer

Tula

Shop now: $38; tula.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kopari Body Oil Hydrating with SPF
This Glow-Boosting Body Oil Is So Hydrating, I Only Need to Use It Every Few Days
Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury New Lip Blur
Amal Clooney’s Go-To Universally Flattering Lipstick Comes in a New Formula, and Bella Hadid Calls It “Dreamy”
Amazon Floral Halter Dress For Summer
My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon
Related Articles
Gold Bond Lotion for Crepey Skin
69-Year-Old Shoppers Are “Shocked” by the Quick Results of This $11 “Magic Potion” for Crepey Skin
Kopari Body Oil Hydrating with SPF
This Glow-Boosting Body Oil Is So Hydrating, I Only Need to Use It Every Few Days
Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury New Lip Blur
Amal Clooney’s Go-To Universally Flattering Lipstick Comes in a New Formula, and Bella Hadid Calls It “Dreamy”
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Three Beauty Editors Put This Brand New Clay Cleansing Mask to The Test, And It Deep Cleaned Their Pores For an Instant Glow
Everyone’s Favorite Pimple Patch Brand Just Launched a Clay Mask, and We Have An Exclusive Discount
ceramide barrier serum
I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer & Highlighter
This Glowy, Skin-Blurring Tint From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Replaced All of My Makeup on Vacation
Makeup primer sale
69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
Love Indus Blurring Cream CPC
I Watched My Laugh Lines and Forehead Creases Smooth Out After Just 2 Weeks of Using This Skin-Blurring Cream
SkinVive _ Women getting an injectable
What You Need to Know About SkinVive
FAB firming body lotion sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Sculpting Body Lotion Makes a “Dramatic Difference” — and It’s Half Off