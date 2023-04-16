60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Buttery Body Moisturizer “Immediately” Softens “Alligator Skin”

We have moved out of the era of one-size-fits-all body lotions and into one that understands the skin on our body is as complex as that of our face. Thus, there has been a boom in the bodycare category with new body-focused and legacy skincare brands amping up their offerings in the space — including the internet-loved Tula.

Tula’s lineup includes dozens of top-rated primers, serums, and hybrid skincare-makeup products that has won over everyone from InStyle editors to Mandy Moore. That is nothing but a good thing, but with such a strong lineup of heavy hitters, it’s easy to overlook the brand’s small but mighty bodycare category, wherein the Take Care + Nourish Body Moisturizer resides.

The moisturizer’s ingredient list reads like the type of nourishing and skin-improving product you’d apply to your face; there’s hyaluronic acid, yuzu, vitamin C, ceramides, pre- and post-biotics, and shea butter, which all work together to simultaneously hydrate, plump, brighten, smooth, and nourish the skin. Plus, it has a vanilla coconut scent that’s perfect for spring and summer.

Tula

Shop now: $38; tula.com

The brand says the end result is luminous, soft, even-textured, and incredibly moisturized skin. It’s a big brag, but dozens of five-star reviewers will tell you it absolutely does all that — and then some. One shopper said that they saw “a noticeable difference” in making their skin less “crepe-y,” while a reviewer in their late 60s wrote that the“incredibly rich and lush” formula “worked immediately” on their “alligator skin.”. “My skin has never felt so healthy and hydrated,” another five-star reviewer commented. Despite the cream’s thick and whipped texture, it doesn’t congest pores or cause breakouts while being intensely moisturizing, according to customers. Lastly, shoppers can’t stop beaming over the way Take Care + Nourish leaves behind a “light sheen” that gives skin a “beautiful glow.”

Although I can’t speak to this product’s efficacy from personal experience, Tula has proven to be a rare brand that has dozens of hero products with reasonably priced formulas. Head to Tula to shop the Take Care + Nourish Body Moisturizer which will have your skin in radiant, summer-ready condition in no time.

