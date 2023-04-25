Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”

I’m partial to lip-plumping glosses, particularly the uber-tingly formulas, which deliver a full, hydrated appearance in mere moments. Unfortunately, my favorites owe their plumping prowess to irritants — which, I’ve discovered, can dry my lips when I overuse them. In my search for a hydrating lip product with plumping properties, I stumbled across Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment, a peptide-packed lip treatment with myriad benefits. I’m absolutely adding it to my virtual cart — and, presumably, I’m not alone: Per Klarna data, purchases of peptide lip treatments have increased by 1404 percent over the past three months.

The rise in searches isn’t surprising: Peptides can deliver a slow, subtle plumping effect over time — without drying the lips. Often found in anti-aging skincare, “peptides are chains of amino acids that make up collagen, which is a protein,” Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double-board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon tells InStyle. “Using peptides on the lips can help to produce more collagen in the lips, thereby making the lips fuller over time.”

Available in four semi-sheer shades, ranging from berry to pink, the Tula SOS Lip Treatment Balm delivers a healthy, natural-looking lip look in a single swipe. Per the brand, the shades are “universally flattering,” perfect for understated no-makeup makeup days. The consistency straddles balm and gloss for a non-sticky, supple feel. In addition to instant, flattering color, the formula delivers benefits over time, too, thanks to a curated blend of lip-loving ingredients. Chief among them, as the name suggests, peptides — specifically, palmitoyl tripeptide, which Dr. Derosa points to as a key form for promoting fullness.

Other notable ingredients include hyaluronic acid, which quenches dry lips on contact and gives a healthy, hydrated appearance. Fruit oils and vitamin E, an antioxidant and skin-softener, are also present in Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment, alongside the brand’s signature blend of probiotics.

Hundreds of shoppers are understandably enamored with the lip treatment. One shopper in their 60s called the Tula SOS Lip Treatment “the best” lip product they’ve ever used, and highlighted that it’s the “absolutely perfect” wash of color. Another reviewer, also in their 60s, swears the treatment “resolves” their “struggle with dryness” and “peeling spots.” Yet another reviewer in their late 40s raved that their lips were “healing and moisturized” after only a few days of use.

For a peptide lip treatment that hydrates, smooths, and enhances fullness over time — with a slick of barely-there, natural-looking color — shop the Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment for $22.