Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”

Searches for the hydrating skincare have jumped 1,400 percent in the last few months.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tula lip treatment balm
Tula Skincare. Photo:

Tula Skincare

I’m partial to lip-plumping glosses, particularly the uber-tingly formulas, which deliver a full, hydrated appearance in mere moments. Unfortunately, my favorites owe their plumping prowess to irritants — which, I’ve discovered, can dry my lips when I overuse them. In my search for a hydrating lip product with plumping properties, I stumbled across Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment, a peptide-packed lip treatment with myriad benefits. I’m absolutely adding it to my virtual cart — and, presumably, I’m not alone: Per Klarna data, purchases of peptide lip treatments have increased by 1404 percent over the past three months. 

The rise in searches isn’t surprising: Peptides can deliver a slow, subtle plumping effect over time — without drying the lips. Often found in anti-aging skincare, “peptides are chains of amino acids that make up collagen, which is a protein,” Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double-board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon tells InStyle. “Using peptides on the lips can help to produce more collagen in the lips, thereby making the lips fuller over time.”

lip treatment balm

Tula

Shop now: $22; tula.com

Available in four semi-sheer shades, ranging from berry to pink, the Tula SOS Lip Treatment Balm delivers a healthy, natural-looking lip look in a single swipe. Per the brand, the shades are “universally flattering,” perfect for understated no-makeup makeup days. The consistency straddles balm and gloss for a non-sticky, supple feel. In addition to instant, flattering color, the formula delivers benefits over time, too, thanks to a curated blend of lip-loving ingredients. Chief among them, as the name suggests, peptides — specifically, palmitoyl tripeptide, which Dr. Derosa points to as a key form for promoting fullness.

lip treatment balm

Tula

Shop now: $22; tula.com

Other notable ingredients include hyaluronic acid, which quenches dry lips on contact and gives a healthy, hydrated appearance. Fruit oils and vitamin E, an antioxidant and skin-softener, are also present in Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment, alongside the brand’s signature blend of probiotics.

Hundreds of shoppers are understandably enamored with the lip treatment. One shopper in their 60s called the Tula SOS Lip Treatment “the best” lip product they’ve ever used, and highlighted that it’s the “absolutely perfect” wash of color. Another reviewer, also in their 60s, swears the treatment “resolves” their “struggle with dryness” and “peeling spots.” Yet another reviewer in their late 40s raved that their lips were “healing and moisturized” after only a few days of use. 

For a peptide lip treatment that hydrates, smooths, and enhances fullness over time — with a slick of barely-there, natural-looking color — shop the Tula’s SOS Lip Treatment for $22.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin
The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon
Dermelect Nail Polish
The “Miracle” Nail-Strengthening Product Shoppers and Beauty Editors Swear by Is on Sale for $14
Related Articles
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin
The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman Applies Tatcha Mosterizer Lead
This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Dove Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk Reveals Visibly Smoother Skin Body Scrub
I Keep Coming Back to the Moisturizing, $6 Body Exfoliator Shoppers Call a “Game Changer” for Bumpy Skin
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
i'm a beauty editor and i'm constantly finishing bottles of this skin-transforming treatment
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’ve Finished So Many Bottles of This Fast-Acting Acne Treatment
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is "Obsessed" With This All-Over Face Highlighter for a Glowy, Natural Makeup Look
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Amazon Body Cream
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Pillowtalk Megan Markle Amal Clooney Sephora Sale
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale