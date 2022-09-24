Mandy Moore’s Secret to Faking a Full Night’s Sleep Is on Sale — Plus More Editor-Loved Skincare

There are things you learn when you work in fashion and beauty for this long. Like, sometimes, the best jeans or anti-aging cream is actually one that doesn’t make you gasp at its price tag. Yes, luxury skincare certainly has its standouts (like Augustinus Bader’s The Serum), but there are more affordable brands that have a plethora of products that rival the pricier ones.

One brand we love for high-end skincare that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Tula. The buzzy skincare label has found its way into the hearts (and beauty cabinets) of editors and celebs alike, currently boasting an A-lister fan base that includes Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore. It’s already affordable on a regular day, but thanks to its sitewide Friends and Family sale, you stock up on all your favorites (or try a new one) for 20 percent off until September 28.

Tula sales are known to draw some serious buzz, and that’s because its assortment is already buzzy in and of itself. Take, for example, that game-changing cream that’s basically beauty sleep in a jar. It’s on sale for $54 for a small-but-mighty 1.67-ounce tub that beauty editors, like myself, have credited for their glowy, dewy complexion. Or how about that Moore-approved eye balm that’s the secret to faking a full night’s sleep? It’s marked down, too, and totally worth adding to your lineup — especially if you struggle to get in your eight-plus hours of zzz’s at night. It’s packed with powerful ingredients like caffeine that firms, hyaluronic acid that hydrates, and blueberry that protects, so it’s no wonder it’s one of the brand’s best-sellers.

Tula

Shop now: $24 with code SAVE20 (Originally $30); tula.com

The special thing about Tula’s skincare is that it’s made with only the best ingredients, with the standout in many products the brand’s revolutionary probiotic extracts that do triple duty: soothe, hydrate, and nourish the skin to improve the overall appearance and calm any irritation. Ahh, sounds soothing, right?

The TL;DR? Everything is on sale, and all you have to do is enter the code SAVE20 at checkout to see the savings. Shop some of our favorite Tula products below, and check out the rest here.

Tula



Shop now: $54 with code SAVE20 (Originally $68); tula.com

Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum. Tula



Shop now: $67 with code SAVE20 (Originally $84); tula.com

Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer. Tula



Shop now: $30 with code SAVE20 (Originally $38); tula.com