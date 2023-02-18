Shoppers Call This Anti-Aging Treatment a "Non-Negotiable" for Reducing Wrinkles and Brightening Skin

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on February 18, 2023

As the days get longer,  I am reminded that spring will in fact finally come and with it, the shedding of layers — mostly clothing, but some skin, too. The winter skin buildup is unavoidable, considering too much time is spent subjected to the drying effects of indoor heating and skin being smothered by fabric. The good news is that I have a solution: Introduce or ramp up your use of an exfoliant like Tula’s Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment, which is 30 percent off for the next 60 hours. 

Secret Solution is a daily treatment toner that makes use of the chemically exfoliating properties of glycolic acid. It is a supercharged ingredient that speeds up the turnover rate of your skin cells, which means brighter, fresher skin. The alpha hydroxy acid also dissolves blackheads, combats acne, minimizes the appearance of pores, and smooths over fine lines. In this particular formula, glycolic acid’s exfoliating properties are boosted by a blend of probiotic extracts, while hyaluronic acid and blueberry hydrate and nourish skin with a boost of support from antioxidants.

Tula skincare

Tula

Shop now: $32 (Originally $46); tula.com

The final effect, as purported by Tula is a brighter, smoother complexion, free of dullness with less severe fine lines and wrinkles. And over 1,100 five-star reviews say that Secret Solution actually does just that. One reviewer wrote, “I have noticed that my face looks more even-toned and the wrinkles on my forehead seem to be less deep.” Another shopper called it a “non-negotiable” in their skincare routine, noting, “the effects over time [are] akin to professional skin resurfacing.” Finally, a user in their 60s said, “There’s a noticeable improvement with my skin tone since using this product. It calms my skin and has begun reducing my red spots and dark spots.”

While the Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment seems like the most seasonally apt option, there are a handful of other Tula products included in this short sale. One standout is the Revive and Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream that hundreds of shoppers say makes their under eye area “have fewer lines and look more plump.” Another is the  Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum which contains a retinol alternative that numerous shoppers say “greatly reduces” lines and wrinkles after continued use. 

Head to Tula to shop the 30 percent off Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment, Revive and Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream, and Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum

Revive and Rewind Revitalizing Eye Cream

Shop now: $36 (Originally $52); tula.com 

Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum

Shop now: $59 (Originally $84); tula.com

