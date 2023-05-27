Shoppers in Their 60s Are “Glowing” Thanks to This Eye Balm That’s Like a “Magic Eraser” for Dark Circles

I have a fair complexion, year-round allergies, and the sleep schedule of a night owl — it’s pretty safe to say my dark circles are ever-present. I’ve gone through my share of concealers, and while I finally found a few that work, I’m currently in search of a product that will actually brighten and smoothe my under-eyes, instead of just covering them. Long story short, I need an effective eye cream, and when I read the reviews for a best-selling product from the skincare brand Mandy Moore uses, I was sold. The Tula Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm is the latest addition to my shopping cart, and at under $35, you may want to add it to yours, too.

The balm has all the best qualities of an eye cream, but in a convenient, easy-to-use stick formula. It instantly cools and hydrates the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. While its results may seem like magic, they’re all thanks to the product’s cocktail of hero skincare ingredients; It’s formulated with caffeine to firm droopy skin, hyaluronic acid to hydrate the area, rosehip oil and rosewater to brighten hyperpigmentation, and probiotic extracts to soothe irritation. Apply the balm directly to your under-eyes throughout the day either by itself or over makeup for a quick refresh. The versatile product can also be used as a highlighter on the cupid’s bow, cheekbones, nose, and brow bone for a dewy glow.

Available both at Amazon and directly from the brand, Tula’s best-selling balm has a near-perfect rating from shoppers. One Amazon customer called it a “miracle product,” going on to say it works as a “magic eraser” for dark circles and bags, and it feels “so good” on their sensitive skin. A reviewer in their 60s added that their mature complexion has a “glowing appearance,” thanks to the Tula eye product. And, another person said they’re “finally giving up on finding the perfect concealer” because their under-eyes “look better bare” with a quick swipe of the dewy stick.

Even more buyers took to the under-eye balm’s reviews sections to rave about their results. One shopper called it the “best product” for “hydrating and plumping,” adding that it “removes wrinkles and lines in seconds.” Another reviewer said that with this product in their nightly routine, their under-eyes “stay moisturized through the night,” their “skin is softer,” and “fine lines are not as noticeable.” I don’t know about you, but I plan to throw the convenient stick in my bag for the ultimate refresh throughout the day.

Give your under-eyes a major pick me up and snag the Tula Rose Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm for $32.