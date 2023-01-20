The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter

Because I’m dramatic, dry skin feels like a battle only I know and am experiencing. As I lather new moisturizers onto my face only to get a tight feeling minutes later, I find myself thinking, “woe is me!” But then, earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski revealed to InStyle that she uses Weleda’s incredibly rich Skin Food cream — a dry skin-staple — and I was brought back down to Earth. Dry skin isn’t a rarity, and it’s definitely not something that I deal with alone. Still, it can be hard to find moisturizers that nourish deeply without congesting skin. Luckily, one editor-loved brand just launched a winter-ready reformulation of its best-selling moisturizer, and shoppers are already loving it.

Starting the new year on the right foot, Tula released its Ultra Hydrating Day and Night Cream, designed to be an even more intensely nourishing version of the brand’s popular moisturizer, which shoppers have called everything from “heaven” in a jar to a “miracle worker.” As someone who is a fan of Tula — I’m loyal to its glowy sunscreen — but found the original moisturizer to be a little less hydrating than I needed, this new release might top my list of must-haves.

In keeping with the brand’s ethos, this new formula remains clean and simple. It differentiates itself from the original by including a nourishing blend of camilla seed and argan oil, hyaluronic acid, a blend of six pre- and probiotics, and antioxidant-rich blueberries. When put to the test, 100 percent of participants found that their skin felt more hydrated after just one week of use, and after four, 90 percent said that their skin felt more plump, per a survey from the brand.

And despite its recent launch, this cream is already racking up perfect ratings quickly. “Within a week, my face [didn’t] feel so dry anymore,” wrote one shopper, who was looking for something thicker for winter. Another noted that this left their itchy and “dry as sand” skin feeling “smooth as silk.” And though results tend to outrank everything else when it comes to skincare, many were impressed with how Tula’s new formula felt when applied, with it being described as, “thick like butter, yet [feeling] so light on.” One surprised shopper wrote that it’s, “heavy hitting without feeling heavy on your skin,” noting that despite being a thick moisturizer, it “goes on so light.”

Whether you deal with dry skin year-round or just need an extra boost of hydration in winter, you’ll want to grab Tula’s newest moisturizer, a more nourishing reformulation of the brand’s best-selling original.