The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call “Heaven” in a Jar Just Got an Upgrade for Winter

The new launch is sure to be a dry skin favorite.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best-Selling Moisturizer That Shoppers Call âHeavenâ in a Jar Just Got Reformulated for Winter
Photo:

Instagram @tula

Because I’m dramatic, dry skin feels like a battle only I know and am experiencing. As I lather new moisturizers onto my face only to get a tight feeling minutes later, I find myself thinking, “woe is me!” But then, earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski revealed to InStyle that she uses Weleda’s incredibly rich Skin Food cream — a dry skin-staple — and I was brought back down to Earth. Dry skin isn’t a rarity, and it’s definitely not something that I deal with alone. Still, it can be hard to find moisturizers that nourish deeply without congesting skin. Luckily, one editor-loved brand just launched a winter-ready reformulation of its best-selling moisturizer, and shoppers are already loving it.

Starting the new year on the right foot, Tula released its Ultra Hydrating Day and Night Cream, designed to be an even more intensely nourishing version of the brand’s popular moisturizer, which shoppers have called everything from “heaven” in a jar to a “miracle worker.” As someone who is a fan of Tula — I’m loyal to its glowy sunscreen — but found the original moisturizer to be a little less hydrating than I needed, this new release might top my list of must-haves.

Ultra Hydrating Day Night Cream

Tula

Shop now: $58; tula.com

In keeping with the brand’s ethos, this new formula remains clean and simple. It differentiates itself from the original by including a nourishing blend of camilla seed and argan oil, hyaluronic acid, a blend of six pre- and probiotics, and antioxidant-rich blueberries. When put to the test, 100 percent of participants found that their skin felt more hydrated after just one week of use, and after four, 90 percent said that their skin felt more plump, per a survey from the brand.

And despite its recent launch, this cream is already racking up perfect ratings quickly. “Within a week, my face [didn’t] feel so dry anymore,” wrote one shopper, who was looking for something thicker for winter. Another noted that this left their itchy and “dry as sand” skin feeling “smooth as silk.” And though results tend to outrank everything else when it comes to skincare, many were impressed with how Tula’s new formula felt when applied, with it being described as, “thick like butter, yet [feeling] so light on.” One surprised shopper wrote that it’s, “heavy hitting without feeling heavy on your skin,” noting that despite being a thick moisturizer, it “goes on so light.”

Whether you deal with dry skin year-round or just need an extra boost of hydration in winter, you’ll want to grab Tula’s newest moisturizer, a more nourishing reformulation of the brand’s best-selling original.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter
InStyle Readers Can Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand on Sale With an Exclusive Promo Code
Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Hailey Bieber Wears This Brand, but Only InStyle Readers Can Shop It for Less
This TK-Approved Designer has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Designer Has Tons of Last-Minute Gifts That'll Arrive by Christmas
Related Articles
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
IS: First Aid Beauty Sale
The Only Face Cream You Need for Nixing Flaky Winter Skin Is 50% Off
"Dry Cracking, Painful Skin" Is Made "Smooth as Silk" With This On-Sale Foot Cream Makes
Shoppers Say This “Miracle” Foot Cream Heals Painfully Cracked, Dry Skin Overnight
Tula Cyber Monday Sale
The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale
Tula Cyber Monday sale
The Anti-Wrinkle Serum That Made a Customer’s Age "Disappear" Within 3 Days Is Now 30% Off
Kaia Gerber
This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide
This Oprah-Approved Moisturizer Is Now 40% Off at Ulta
Oprah Once Called This Hydrating Moisturizer “Hands Down the Best'' — and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Clarins Cyber Monday
I Tried the French Skincare Brand Supermodels Love, and All of Its Products Are on Mega-Sale
cerave skincare
The Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Line That Went Viral on TikTok Is 20% Off in Ulta's Holiday Sale
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
woman applying moisturize
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
Avene Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream
Shoppers Say This Now-$11 Hand Cream From a Celebrity-Approved Brand “Heals, Smooths, and Softens” Hands
This Probiotic-Rich Moisturizer Makes My Skin the Healthiest Its Ever Been
This Prebiotic-Rich Moisturizer Has Given Me the Healthiest Skin of My Life
Pipette CPC first-person/unexpected skincare brand
This Unexpected Skincare Brand Soothed My Sensitive, Eczema-Prone Skin, and It's 30% Off Today Only