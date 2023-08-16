Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm

As someone with deep, dark under-eye bags, I’m always in search of products to give my complexion a little pick-me-up. At this point, it feels like I’ve tried practically every solution — eye patches, full coverage concealers, ice rollers, you name it. While finds that actually rid me of my frequent zombie-like appearance are pretty tough to come by, I’m confident the latest addition to my cart, the Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm will make me look like I get a full eight hours every night.

The pick from the same beauty brand Mandy Moore uses is formulated with a slew of skincare heroes including hyaluronic acid to plump your skin and erase fine lines, aloe water to cool and hydrate your complexion, and caffeine to aid in collagen production and instantly decrease puffiness (yes, please). As a result, the product works to deeply moisturize, tighten, and refresh the delicate area surrounding your eyes. Not only is it packed with skin-loving ingredients, but the balm is designed to apply easily; it comes in a solid, stick form so you can quickly swipe it onto your face on-the-go. And, as an added bonus, the eye treatment has a luxe champagne finish that can double as a highlighter on-top of your makeup.

According to its rave reviews and number one best-selling status on Amazon, the brightening balm is clearly loved by shoppers. One 62-year-old customer called the formula “a total game changer” after they saw a “drastic change” in their formerly crepey eye area. They went on to add that the Tula stick allows them to “wear eye shadows, liners, and concealer again” without “makeup settling into fine lines and wrinkles.”

Another reviewer with mature skin who gets “very little sleep” called the balm “the best for under-eye bags and dark circles,” adding that they’ve “never found a more perfect product.” They went on to say that their “eyes look 10 years younger” after just “a few months of using [it].” Someone else raved that the product “gives the perfect glow under [their] new-mom, tired eyes,” and they “love to use it makeup-free or underneath [their glam].” And, a different shopper called the treatment “the absolute best” since it “just takes one swipe” to “keep your delicate eye area moisturized.”

Be sure to shop the Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for your best skin yet, and check out other variations of the product, below.

