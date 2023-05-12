Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That “Blurs Imperfections”

Here's what to grab during Tula's Friends and Family Event.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 03:00AM

While you once had to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to access sitewide savings, brands everywhere have started to give shoppers the opportunity to save a little sooner. As someone who spends a chunk of their day online shopping — sometimes the line between browsing for work and browsing for pleasure gets blurred — early savings are something I welcome with open arms. I’ll save (and space out what I put on my credit card) now and later. And luckily for me, one of my favorite skincare brands just launched a sitewide sale.

Tula just kicked off its Friends and Family Event with 20 percent off sitewide, including its bestsellers. So if you’re looking to stock up on essentials, from a sunscreen our editors swear by for a radiant glow and lightweight but still hydrating formulas you won’t sweat off this summer, now’s the time.

If you buy one thing from this sale, make it Tula’s Filter Primer that shoppers say allows them to ditch their foundation. While many primers act solely as a makeup base, this one is available in four lightly tinted shades that provide a subtle touch of coverage, which shoppers claim “blurs imperfections” and evens out discoloration. This primer boasts more than 3,500 perfect five-star ratings, with even customers in their 50s writing that they “will never go without this product” that “makes your skin appear flawless.”

Blurring & moisturizing primer

Tula

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); tula.com

I’ll personally be restocking on the brand’s Protect and Glow Daily Sunscreen, which is honestly one of my desert island picks. This protects from both UV rays and blue light while also promoting a more even skin tone thanks to its formulation that includes both pineapple and papaya. Plus, it imparts a serious glow. Follow InStyle writer Eva Thomas — who noted that she was hesitant to try the product as her skin leaned oily — described it as making her look like “a radiant goddess in mere seconds” without ever clogging her pores. And as someone with dull very pale skin, I love that it gives me dewiness and sun protection at once.

daily sunscreen gel broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); tula.com

The Deep Wrinkle Serum is Tula’s answer to anti-aging. The serum is formulated with a botanical retinol alternative and peptides and — per clinical trials — after just four weeks of use, 96 percent of testers agreed that their skin felt and looked smoother. One person over 55 years old wrote that this “feels great going on” and that it made a “noticeable difference” in their wrinkles, while another shopper noted that because of it, their “forehead lines aren’t quite so pronounced” now.

deep wrinkle serum

Tula

Shop now: $67 (Originally $84); tula.com

If your under eyes are in need of a pick-me-up, grab the Eye Renewal Serum, which features a cooling metal applicator that aids in the depuffing process. The serum itself is formulated with probiotic extracts, pink silk tree, and sea algae, which together improve smoothness, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and brighten dark circles, per the brand. One person who tried a slew of products in an effort to reduce their dark circles and under-eye puffiness claims that this is the one, writing, “the minute I first put this on my eyes I saw results.” And per another customer, “This is the first product that diminished my bags.”

Eye Renewal Serum

Tula

Shop now: $46 (Originally $58); tula.com

Give your skincare routine a summer refresh during this sitewide sale and stock up on bestsellers while they’re 20 percent off.

