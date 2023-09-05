I’ve Tried Virtually Every Tula Product — These Are the 3 I’m Snapping Up During Its Sitewide Sale

Mandy Moore uses its eye balm.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023

Tula Products
Photo:

Tula / InStyle

A few years ago, a friend asked me to recommend an eye cream that would soothe her psoriasis-prone under-eye area. I told her I’d heard rave reviews regarding Tula’s eye balms, plus they’ve been a go-to for celebs like Mandy Moore

Now, my friend cites the balm as one of her holy grail products and I’ve acquired my own cooling, soothing swipe-on sticks in two variations. They’ve become a mainstay in my medicine cabinet, ready for me when I look exhausted, feel dry, or simply want a soothing little treat to pamper the delicate skin under my eyes. 

Adding to its under-eye product repertoire, Tula recently launched a concealer, which proves equally impressive in the smoothing, brightening domain. (Try a balm followed by the concealer, and I swear you’ll look like you slept eight hours.) 

For a limited time, the eye balms, concealer, and literally everything else on Tula’s site are 20 percent off during the brand’s Friends and Family Labor Day Sale. In addition to the aforementioned products, I’d highly recommend the glow-inducing SPF — though, TBH, I’ve yet to try a Tula product that fails to impress, so it’s almost impossible to go wrong with your picks. And as an added bonus, the brand is offering free shipping on all orders. 

TULA radiant skin brightening serum concealer

TULA

Tula’s serum-infused concealer is a must-have for anyone who has under-eye shadows they’d like to conceal without having a “makeup-y” look and feel. The formula features a lightweight, creamy consistency and, naturally, contains skincare ingredients like probiotics and niacinamide, which can brighten the under-eye area over time. 

TULA 24-7 power swipeâ¢ hydrating day & night treatment eye balm

TULA

A fan-favorite among shoppers who say it’s a “lifesaver” for dry, crepey under eyes,  the Cooling and Brightening Eye balm is the exact product spotted on Mandy Moore’s vanity. It soothes, hydrates, and preps skin for whatever you apply next, and unlike many eye creams, this one comes in stick format, making it a breeze to swipe on. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, which plumps fine lines under and around the eyes almost immediately, while caffeine can “brighten, tighten and wake up the skin,” dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, M.D. previously shared with InStyle.Isn’t that what we all want for sleepy peepers? 

TULA rose glow + get it cooling & brightening eye balm

TULA

Tula’s Rose Glow Brightening Eye Balm, a spinoff of the aforementioned fan-favorite, delivers all the benefits of the original and then some. In addition to calming and hydrating delicate under-eye skin, finely milled, light-reflecting pigments in the formula instantly brighten the appearance of under-eye circles. (It’s also a stunning, ultra-natural highlighter, I’ve found.) The formula also contains rosehip oil, which “has the ability to penetrate the deep layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles," dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, M.D. previously shared with InStyle

Shop best-selling, celebrity-used eye balms, a serum-spiked concealer, and many more skincare goodies for 20 percent off during Tula’s Friends and Family Sale this Labor Day. Hurry — the sale ends soon. 

