The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale

Plus, more editor and celeb favorites from the coveted skincare brand for up to 40 percent off.

Published on November 28, 2022 @ 12:00PM

In the big world of beauty, there’s one brand that you can 100 percent rely on for no-frills, easy-to-use, and highly-effective products: Tula. Think of it like that older BFF that always knows just what to say; you trust her with your deepest secrets and know that she’ll never let you down. Well, you can trust Tula to make your skin look the best it ever has, AKA, why it’ll never let you down — and right now, during its massive Cyber Monday sale, you can save 30 percent off sitewide (and even 40 percent on select items!). Your BFF just gave you a killer deal.

I’ve used Tula for a few years now, and whenever I’ve taken a break from it to give other brands and products a try, I always miss it (just like my actual BFF!) Tula’s products are incredibly easy to use — something I’m always looking for when it comes to my skincare routine, because TBH, life is hard enough and I don’t need a complex, complicated beauty shelf staple. Tula’s products are simple yet effective, using good-for-your-skin ingredients and game-changing probiotic extracts that soothe, hydrate, and nourish skin, making it look its best ever. 

The Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment and the Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser are the two Tula products I swear by, every single day. I wrote about my love for the night cream a few months back, but TL;DR? It’s basically like beauty sleep in a jar, and after the first use, my complexion was glowing — so much so that when I left my apartment, a stranger came up to ask me what I use on my skin. And yes, you can best bet that I’m stocking up while it’s $20 off during Tula’s Cyber Monday sale.

overnight repair treatment

Tula

Shop now: $48 (Originally $68); tula.com

I’ve used plenty of different cleansers throughout my life, and until now, I never, ever tried one that actually blew me away. I was used to just “okay” post face wash, but Tula’s purifying gel cleanser is an easy “amazing.” It takes off all my makeup, smells amazing, and doesn't strip my skin; it leaves my combo skin feeling balanced, freshed, and clean. I also got my sister hooked on it, and I promise you’ll love it, too.

purifying face cleanser

Tula

Shop now: $24 (Originally $34); tula.com

Best Tula Cyber Monday Beauty Deals:

Other stand-out staples to buy while they’re on sale include the game-changing Brightening Eye Balm that’s like a caffeine boost for your under eyes. The stick’s cooling, brightening formula, packed with actual caffeine, probiotics, blueberry extracts, and hyaluronic acid, is the secret to faking a full night’s sleep, so don’t worry if you can’t get a full eight hours. Bonus: Mandy Moore has been using this eye balm for years, so you know it’s a good one. This Wrinkle Serum is also a total hit, with one shopper writing that after first use, someone asked them if they got botox. Umm, I’m sold?

All that to say, you can rest assured that anything you try from Tula’s vast selection will be good. Whether you’re stocking up or are a newbie and just testing the waters, the brand’s Cyber Monday sale is an absolute must to check out. Shop some more products below.

detoxing & toning face mask stick

Tula

Shop now: $25 (Originally $36); tula.com

Eye Renewal Serum

Tula

Shop now: $41 (Originally $58); tula.com

