I Tried Tula's First-Ever Makeup Product That Just Launched, and It's Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Tube

Wednesday night concert-going is hardly the best setup for looking fresh-faced and bright-eyed for work the next morning — especially when tears are involved, as they were, when I saw Sam Smith last evening. You’d have seen the bleary-eyed evidence had you woken up next to me this morning — but as I sit at my desk an hour later, under the cover of my new favorite concealer, one might assume I’d had a quiet evening with my cats and a responsible eight hours of shut-eye.

The Tula Brightening Serum Concealer is a skincare-infused, medium coverage creamy undereye coverup with a natural, radiant finish. The product marks the probiotic skincare brand’s foray into makeup — and proves that Tula certainly has a place in the cosmetics genre. I suppose I should’ve suspected a stellar concealer from the brand, which makes brightening eye balms used by the likes of Mandy Moore and many of my beauty buff friends.

In addition to coverage, the concealer maintains the brand’s skincare-first ethos, with a heavy dose of brightening anti-aging ingredients infused in the formula — and, of course, probiotics, which offer anti-inflammatory benefits and can soothe sensitive skin.

Peptides are present in the product, where they provide potent anti-aging effects, and can help firm delicate, crinkle-prone under eye skin over time. Niacinamide, a brightening B vitamin and skin-soother is also included to mitigate under eye darkness, as is caffeine, which can help reduce undereye puffiness.

The formula, which is available in 20 shades, is incredibly blendable, making it a breeze to work with. Moreover, it doesn’t cake, wears like skin, and covers fully for all-day under eye brightness. As its name suggests, it features a radiant, light-reflecting finish, with a luminous quality that further brightens the appearance of shadows in a single swipe.

One reviewer calls the formula’s feel “so lightweight,” adding, “I love wearing the rose glow [eye balm] underneath.” Another shopper, who is over 65, says they’re “so impressed with the coverage.”

Says another, “it blends in super easily [and] doesn't irritate my sensitive skin.” One shopper, who is over 50, says the concealer “covers wrinkles,” and “glides on” smoothly to create an even, natural looking brightness in the undereye area.

For a serum-infused concealer that camouflages under eye circles instantly, and improves skin quality and brightness over time, shop the latest launch from Tula, the Brightening Serum Concealer, for $34.

