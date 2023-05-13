The Body Moisturizer Shoppers in Their 60s Use to Soften "Alligator Skin" Is on Rare Sale

A good body lotion has to absorb well, not leave behind residue, make skin soft to the touch, and keep it hydrated. Tula’s Take Care and Nourish Body Moisturizer does all that and then some, plus it’s currently 20 percent off.

The Body Moisturizer is just part of Tula’s sitewide sale — everything, save for collaborations, is discounted until May 18. There are so many things to buy from the celebrity-, editor-, and shopper-loved brand, but I recommend Take Care and Nourish for supple, soft, and glistening summer skin.

Hyaluronic acid, yuzu, vitamin C, ceramides, pre- and post-biotics, and shea butter are the crux of this formula that’s topped off with a subtle vanilla coconut scent. The brand says you can expect glowing, hydrated, and smooth-textured skin. Shopper reviews say you’ll actually experience all of these benefits and then some.

Tula

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); tula.com

A 65-year-old shopper wrote that at their age their skin gets dry quickly. Thanks to Take Care and Nourish, their skin “feels very hydrated” and they receive “so many compliments.” Another described Tula’s Body Moisturizer as “incredibly rich and lush.” “It immediately worked on the alligator skin on my arms and there's already an improvement with just one application,” they added.

There are so many enthusiastic reviews, it’s hard to sift through all of them — but another highlight comes from a shopper who has continued to repurchase this. “This will be my holy grail body moisturizer moving forward. It is so moisturizing, non-greasy, feels luxurious, and has a really light sheen.” Another reviewer concurred, “my skin has never felt so healthy and hydrated… [it] gives the skin just a beautiful glow.”

I spend my work days looking at a lot of products and reading a lot of reviews, and Tula’s body lotion truly seems like the pinnacle of body care. Head to Tula to nab Take Care and Nourish Body Moisturizer while it’s 20 percent off.