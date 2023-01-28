These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession

Ever since Kate Middleton stepped into the international style scene in the early aughts, all eyes have been on her fashion choices, with numerous blogs devoted to identifying (and duping!) every item she wears. It’s safe to say that the Princess of Wales has a trademark look that is Brit to the bone: Timeless, classic, and tailored. She also manages to add just a squidge of equestrian into the mix, tactfully and tastefully incorporated into her look with the help of her boot game, which is always on point. Recently, I discovered a pair of boots inspired by the royal fashionista from one of my favorite on-the-rise brands, Tuckernuck, and I can’t stop wearing them.

Named after Prince William’s more stylish other half, the Brown Middleton Boots are basically Kate’s classic riding boot with a western twist. While I am all for going full cowgirl footwear à la Emily Ratajkowski in my Tecovas boots, this pair of lightweight, below-the-knee leather boots feels a little more formal and dainty and are perfect for those days I want to feel more polished and put-together and less, well, badass Beth Dutton.

Tuckernuck

Shop now: $248; tnuck.com

The boot is ultra-comfortable, mostly due its light-as-a-feather weight compared to the average cowboy boot. It also features just the slightest heel and almond toe, adding just enough of a refined touch. As for the crisp Italian leather, it feels luxurious and expensive, and features perforated detailing and merrowed trim, a trademark of classic English riding boots. I also love the somewhat exaggerated wide shaft of the boot, which offers a slimming effect to the legs. The Middleton Boots are available in whole and half sizes, from 5.5 to 11. They do run a tad large, so consider ordering a half size down unless you plan on wearing them with thick socks.

I have been wearing these boots with skinny jeans, leggings, and even dresses, both long and short. And, like Kate has proven time and again, you can’t go wrong pairing riding boots with the perfect blazer. The brand also makes a brown and black patchwork boot, the Sloane, strikingly similar to the Middleton but without the refined trim.

For those unfamiliar with Tuckernuck, named after a small island off the coast of Nantucket, the “class but modern” lifestyle brand is quickly gaining traction in the retail market, especially as the grand millennial and coastal grandmother trends continue to thrive. The Tuckernuck website sells its eponymous brand along with others that align with their aesthetic, including Ulla Johnson, Barbour, Draper James, Farm Rio, Mother, and Vineyard Vines.

Grab your own pair of princess-worthy boots, here.

