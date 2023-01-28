These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession

They make me feel put-together and polished.

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Photo:

TNUCK/ InStyle

Ever since Kate Middleton stepped into the international style scene in the early aughts, all eyes have been on her fashion choices, with numerous blogs devoted to identifying (and duping!) every item she wears. It’s safe to say that the Princess of Wales has a trademark look that is Brit to the bone: Timeless, classic, and tailored. She also manages to add just a squidge of equestrian into the mix, tactfully and tastefully incorporated into her look with the help of her boot game, which is always on point. Recently, I discovered a pair of boots inspired by the royal fashionista from one of my favorite on-the-rise brands, Tuckernuck, and I can’t stop wearing them. 

Named after Prince William’s more stylish other half, the Brown Middleton Boots are basically Kate’s classic riding boot with a western twist. While I am all for going full cowgirl footwear à la Emily Ratajkowski in my Tecovas boots, this pair of lightweight, below-the-knee leather boots feels a little more formal and dainty and are perfect for those days I want to feel more polished and put-together and less, well, badass Beth Dutton. 

Tuckernut Boots

Tuckernuck

Shop now: $248; tnuck.com

The boot is ultra-comfortable, mostly due its light-as-a-feather weight compared to the average cowboy boot. It also features just the slightest heel and almond toe, adding just enough of a refined touch. As for the crisp Italian leather, it feels luxurious and expensive, and features perforated detailing and merrowed trim, a trademark of classic English riding boots. I also love the somewhat exaggerated wide shaft of the boot, which offers a slimming effect to the legs. The Middleton Boots are available in whole and half sizes, from 5.5 to 11. They do run a tad large, so consider ordering a half size down unless you plan on wearing them with thick socks. 

I have been wearing these boots with skinny jeans, leggings, and even dresses, both long and short. And, like Kate has proven time and again, you can’t go wrong pairing riding boots with the perfect blazer. The brand also makes a brown and black patchwork boot, the Sloane, strikingly similar to the Middleton but without the refined trim. 

For those unfamiliar with Tuckernuck, named after a small island off the coast of Nantucket, the “class but modern” lifestyle brand is quickly gaining traction in the retail market, especially as the grand millennial and coastal grandmother trends continue to thrive. The Tuckernuck website sells its eponymous brand along with others that align with their aesthetic, including Ulla Johnson, Barbour, Draper James, Farm Rio, Mother, and Vineyard Vines.

Grab your own pair of princess-worthy boots, here.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Donât Even Need a Hairbrush
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Don’t Even Need a Hairbrush
These Practical and Stylish Heels Are So Comfy, They Feel Like Sneakers
I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Bodysuit Blouse
Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Best Combat Boots Tout
The 10 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Cozy Earth
I’ve Been Living In These Super Soft Lounge Pants From a Brand Oprah Has Deemed Her Favorite 5 Times
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Eberjey Underwear Review
I Replaced My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Flattering, High-Quality Pairs From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Meryl Streep Boots
Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
This Price-Transparent Brand Launched Its Own Version of the Mini Boots That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
These New Mini Shearling Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes
Amazon Joggers
I Own These Amazon Joggers in 5 Colors, and They’re Versatile Enough for Work, Workouts, and Travel