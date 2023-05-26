80-Year-Olds Say This Vitamin C Moisturizer Fades Dark Spots and Softens Wrinkles — and It’s 40% Off for 1 Day

Vitamin C is basically considered the supernutrient of skincare; the powerhouse antioxidant is scientifically proven to help with everything from skin brightening and hydration to fading dark spots. TruSkin, the brand behind the top-selling vitamin C serum on Amazon (we named it the best for acne-prone skin) also makes a wildly popular moisturizer infused with the glow-inducing ingredient that shoppers love just as much — you can get it for 40 percent off today.

Shoppers in their 50s to 80s maintain that the TruSkin Vitamin C Moisturizer is the ultimate anti-aging product. Like the other products in the collection, the star ingredient of the product is vitamin C. However, it’s also packed with other plant-powered ingredients to moisturize, hydrate, and calm the skin, including aloe, green tea, shea butter, organic sunflower oil, and vitamin B5. Plus, it’s paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free. You can snag the moisturizer, which has more than 9,700 five-star ratings, for just $16 until 2:59 a.m. EST.

While people of all ages maintain that the budget-friendly skincare product is worth the hype, it happens to be a huge hit with mature shoppers who attest to its anti-aging abilities. A 59-year-old customer wrote that their skin “wasn’t as bouncy as it used to be,” with wrinkles more pronounced than ever before. However, after a month of using the TruSkin moisturizer along with other products from the same line, they were “astounded” by the results, even sharing before-and-after photos in her review. “This is one of the best creams I have used,” added an 86-year-old shopper, who claimed that since they started using the cream, their “dark spots are fading,” “pores seem to be tightening,” and even wrinkles “have softened.”

Another reviewer with “good mature skin” wrote that the “affordable” and “very effective” product line works just as well as more expensive alternatives, making a “noticeable difference in skin texture, plumpness and brightness,” they wrote.

Several reviewers do suggest using the moisturizer in conjunction with the other products in TruSkin’s Vitamin C product line. Luckily, as part of the brand’s massive one-day sale, a handful of its shopper-favorite vitamin C products are all 40 percent off, including the SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen with Vitamin C, Vitamin C Facial Serum, Vitamin C Super Serum +, and Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser. Shop your TruSKin favorites before the Amazon sale ends at 2:59 a.m. EST..

