I Found a Wireless Bra That Actually Lifts and Shapes My 38DD Boobs — and It’s Up to 40% Off at Amazon

Shaping. Flattering. Lifting. Wireless. All words that, if I’m being perfectly honest, I wasn’t sure I’d ever associate with a bra for my 38DD chest. The journey to find bras that are as cute and comfortable as they are supportive has been a long, sometimes arduous one. It’s not that I didn’t think this type of bra existed, per se — I have found both seamless and wireless styles that made me sing their praises. The search for a wireless bra that boosted my boobs, though, was still at large (so to speak) for quite some time.

Then I spotted the Truekind Daily Comfort Wireless Shaper Bra on Amazon and decided to give it a shot. Could it actually lift, shape, and flatter my sizable chest and still feel comfortable enough that I’d want to wear it all day long? The answer is a resounding yes.

As soon as I first slipped the wireless shaping bra on, I knew I’d found a total game changer. I can’t even remember the last time I put a bra on that made my 38DD boobs look — dare I say it — amazing. But all of a sudden, I had lift, shape, and just the right amount of cleavage under scooped and V-necked tops and dresses. My boobs felt supported, but the bra didn’t dig in or feel uncomfortable.

Amazon

Shop now: $29–$32 (Originally $48); amazon.com

This is thanks to its thoughtful design by Shapermint, a brand that knows a thing or two about shapewear that’s actually as comfortable as it is flattering. The breathable, stretchy fabric is soft and plush-feeling, while the cups have just a tiny amount of shaping and padding to provide a super-flattering lift. I also love the straps, which are right in between thin and wide, and sit easily on my shoulders. And, while I’ve struggled with hook-and-eye closures on many bras in the past — they just don’t fit across my back — that’s never a problem with this bra, which fastens securely without digging in. It comes in five different neutral hues, including black, white, and brown, and an inclusive size range from S to 4XL. It even comes with a bra extender, though I haven’t used that. I own the black bra in an XL, which fits me perfectly.

I’ve worn the bra with every possible top and dress in my closet, and had the same flattering results every time. I especially love wearing it underneath my favorite Free People tunic dress, because it provides just enough lift and cleavage under the flowy silhouette. It’s also garnered more than 11,500 five-star ratings on Amaozn, with shoppers expressly calling out its comfort. Reviewers raved about its “great fit,” “smooth material,” and said it “doesn’t pinch or bind.” As one shopper simply put it: It “keeps everything where it should be.”

I’m not one for platitudes, but this wireless shaping bra really has changed my life. I feel so much more confident knowing this bra is working its magic underneath my tops and dresses. And, since it’s up to 40 percent off on Amazon right now, it’s the perfect time to try one for yourself.